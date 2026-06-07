Mary Simon's Balanced Leadership Praised by Inuit Leader

Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami President Natan Obed lauds outgoing Governor General Mary Simon for seamlessly blending her Inuk identity with her constitutional role, while highlighting her humility and community focus.

Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami President Natan Obed expressed deep admiration for outgoing Governor General Mary Simon , highlighting her ability to harmonize her Inuit identity with her role as the Crown's representative in Canada.

Obed emphasized that self-determination includes the freedom to choose one's engagement with national institutions, and Simon exemplified this by balancing her Indigeneity with her official duties as head of state on behalf of the King. He noted that throughout her tenure, Simon maintained a down-to-earth demeanor in her interactions, showing genuine care for people. Simon, who championed reconciliation between Canada and Indigenous Peoples, served both Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles III.

Her term concluded with Louise Arbour, a former Supreme Court justice and UN human rights commissioner, set to replace her. Obed described Simon as a national grandmother figure, someone who adores children and takes joy in their success. She has a knack for putting people from diverse backgrounds at ease, often sharing jokes or asking about family during long flights or official events.

This personality shone through in her efforts to highlight the achievements of Indigenous Peoples and Canadians, prompting Obed to reconsider the role of Governor General more positively. Simon was uniquely suited to understand the job's limitations and powers, and Indigenous people, particularly Inuit, regarded her with reverence. Obed attributed this to her community connections and humility. He has observed Simon's decades-long fight for Inuit and Indigenous rights.

She represented Nunavik during negotiations leading to the patriation of the Constitution in 1982, and Obed credited her leadership for the inclusion of Section 35, which affirms Indigenous rights. Simon never forgot her roots, and Indigenous people saw her as a symbol of success. Her appointment by the prime minister highlighted the power of serving one's community.

This community connection was evident at Rideau Hall, where sealskin draped tables, Inuit artworks adorned walls, and official menus often featured Indigenous cuisines alongside conventional fine dining, teaching international guests about Canada. Obed called these touches the epitome of great leadership, noting Simon's wit and her partnership with Whit Fraser, who had previously hired Obed at ITK. Simon's tenure was not without challenges.

She faced early and persistent criticism over her inability to speak fluent French, along with remarks she deemed racist and sexist. Obed dismissed critics as cavalier, pointing out that Simon is bilingual in Inuktitut and English. He remarked that she was not colonized enough to learn French, given that the Quebec government had little engagement with her community during her upbringing. Despite this, Simon continued to serve Canadians with pride.

Obed noted that Simon is forward-looking, not dwelling on current fights or political spats but focusing on what can be achieved. He expressed hope that she will help ITK advance the creation of Inuit Nunangat University, an institution Simon championed as ITK president. Obed looks forward to her next steps, confident that her legacy will endure





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