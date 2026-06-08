Marvell's S&P 500 Inclusion Brings Short-Term Boost but Historical Data Points to Long-Term Underperformance

Marvell's addition to the S&P 500 is expected to generate buying from index funds, but analysis of nearly seven decades of data shows that such stocks typically outperform before entry and then lag the market afterward. The median addition underperforms by nearly 8% after one year, with about 60% of all additions trailing the index after twelve months. The effect has moved earlier over time as investors front-run rebalancing, meaning much of the pre-inclusion rally may already be in place for Marvell.

Marvell Technology Inc. is set to be added to the S&P 500 index, a development that typically brings positive attention and buying from passive funds.

However, historical patterns suggest that the initial price boost may be short-lived and followed by underperformance. According to Yahoo Finance's analysis of 1,926 additions since 1957, stocks that join the S&P 500 tend to outperform the market in the weeks leading up to their inclusion, largely due to index funds building positions and hedge funds anticipating the demand. The median stock in the study outperformed the index by 3.3% in the 25 trading days before entry.

For Marvell, a significant portion of that pre-inclusion rally may have already occurred, with nearly two weeks remaining until its June 22 inclusion date. The real question is what happens after the stock officially becomes part of the index. The data shows that after entry, the median addition begins to lag. After one quarter, the median addition trails the S&P 500 by about 1%.

After two quarters, the gap widens to roughly 2%. After one year, the underperformance deepens to nearly 8%. Approximately 60% of all additions were underperforming the index a year after their inclusion. The phenomenon has evolved over time.

Before 1990, the addition effect was minimal. From 1990 to 2009, the outperformance before entry and subsequent underperformance became more pronounced, likely as passive investing grew. Since 2010, the effect has not vanished but has shifted earlier in the timeline.

As the market has become more aware of the index rebalancing dynamics, hedge funds and other sophisticated investors aggressively front-run the official announcement and rebalancing window, buying the stock well in advance and thus advancing the bulk of the price pressure. This means that by the time the inclusion is announced and the official entry date approaches, much of the easy gains may already be priced in.

For Marvell, the S&P 500 invitation does create a tangible demand surge as tracking funds must purchase the stock to match the new index composition. That buying is concentrated around the effective date, but it may have been partially anticipated for weeks. The stock's near-term trajectory will depend on whether the company's fundamentals can sustain momentum beyond the mechanical index-driven demand. Investors should consider that the historical trend points to a reversal of the initial pop.

The inclusion acts as a catalyst for a short-term rally, but the longer-term performance tends to revert, with the median addition failing to keep pace with the broader market. This pattern serves as a cautionary note for those buying Marvell solely on the index inclusion news, suggesting the best part of the trade may already be behind it and that future returns will rely more on the company's own execution than on any residual index effect





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S&P 500 Index Inclusion Marvell Passive Investing Stock Performance Front-Running Hedge Funds Market Underperformance

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