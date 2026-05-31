Martin St. Louis's Canadiens Eliminated by Hurricanes in Eastern Conference Final

Montreal Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis saw his team's Stanley Cup hopes end with a 4-1 series loss to the Carolina Hurricanes. St. Louis, a Lightning legend, guided Montreal deeper into the playoffs than expected, but Carolina's experience prevailed.

Martin St. Louis , legendary former forward for the Tampa Bay Lightning and current head coach of the Montreal Canadiens , saw his team's Stanley Cup hopes dashed as the Canadiens were eliminated from the playoffs by the Carolina Hurricanes .

The decisive defeat came in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final, where the Hurricanes dominated with a 6-1 victory, sealing the series 4-1. This loss means that St. Louis's quest to win the Stanley Cup as a head coach with Montreal will have to wait at least another season, despite a remarkable playoff run that exceeded many expectations. St. Louis's connection to the Lightning remains profound.

He spent 13 seasons in Tampa Bay, becoming a franchise icon before his trade in the 2013-14 season. During his tenure, he set or bounded numerous team records, including most career assists and points, while also ranking second in both games played and goals scored, just behind Vincent Lecavalier. Although later stars like Steven Stamkos, Victor Hedman, and Nikita Kucherov have since surpassed his statistical marks, St. Louis was the defining player of his era for the Lightning.

His legacy in Tampa is immortalized, making his subsequent success with Montreal-especially their first-round elimination of the Lightning-a particularly poignant narrative this postseason. Returning to the present, St. Louis completed his fourth full season as Montreal's head coach. He transformed a young, rebuilding Canadiens squad into a playoff contender, guiding them from the brink of a postseason berth to a third-place finish in the Atlantic Division.

The team then upset the Buffalo Sabres in a hard-fought seven-game series to reach the Eastern Conference Final. However, the Hurricanes' superior depth, experience, and poise ultimately proved too much for Montreal. Carolina's victory propels them to the Stanley Cup Final, while St. Louis and the Canadiens must reflect on a season of significant progress.

For St. Louis personally, the journey is bittersweet; he already captured the Cup as a player with Tampa in 2004, but an opportunity to claim it as a coach has been postponed





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