Martin O'Neill and Robbie Keane in Head-to-Head Battle for Celtic Manager Position

Martin O'Neill and Robbie Keane are reportedly in a head-to-head battle to be Celtic manager as Heart of Midlothian are said to be close to signing two forwards. The club is close to signing Luis Palma and Calvin Miller, and manager Stephen Robinson has confirmed that Kjartan Mar Kjartansson could be sent out on loan in the upcoming season.

Martin O'Neill and Robbie Keane are reportedly in a head-to-head battle to be Celtic manager as Heart of Midlothian are said to be close to signing two forwards.

Martin O'Neill, the title-winning interim manager, and Robbie Keane, who recently quit as Ferencvaros head coach, are in a straight fight for the position. Meanwhile, Heart of Midlothian are making significant moves in the transfer market. The club is close to signing Luis Palma, a winger who impressed during his loan spell, and have agreed a fee for Calvin Miller, a 28-year-old winger who will join the Edinburgh club once he has completed a medical.

The Tannadice club have rejected an offer worth £900,000 for Will Ferry, a 25-year-old winger who has caught the eye of top clubs in Slovakia and the Czech Republic, and are demanding a fee well into seven figures for his services. Additionally, manager Stephen Robinson has confirmed that 19-year-old midfielder Kjartan Mar Kjartansson could be sent out on loan in the upcoming season.

The board members were set to meet with Robbie Keane on Monday evening as the former Republic of Ireland striker is earmarked as the frontrunner to be their new permanent manager. Sports director Helena Costa says they are still planning for next season with Ian Cathro as head coach but admits there is a lot of interest in the former Heart of Midlothian and Dundee United boss.

The Polish champions have a week to pay the £3.5m option to buy Luis Palma following his loan spell





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Martin O'neill Robbie Keane Celtic Manager Heart Of Midlothian Luis Palma Calvin Miller Kjartan Mar Kjartansson

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