Martian rock causes damage to University of Guelph instrument

A Martian rock has caused damage to an instrument at the University of Guelph, according to a statement from the university. The rock, which was brought back to Earth by the Perseverance rover, was being studied by the university's instrument, but it caused damage to the device. The university is investigating the incident and has not provided further details.

VideoVideoMartian rock puts University of Guelph instrument at risk A Martian rock has caused damage to an instrument at the University of Guelph, according to a statement from the university.

The rock, which was brought back to Earth by the Perseverance rover, was being studied by the university's instrument, but it caused damage to the device. The university is investigating the incident and has not provided further details. The Perseverance rover is currently on Mars, collecting samples and searching for signs of ancient life. The incident highlights the challenges of working with extraterrestrial materials and the need for careful handling and protection





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Martian Rock University Of Guelph Perseverance Rover Damage Instrument Extraterrestrial Materials Careful Handling Protection

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