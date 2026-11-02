Martha Stewart Apologizes for Homeless Halloween Costume After Backlash

Martha Stewart apologized after her homeless-themed Halloween costume drew widespread criticism. She said the costume was meant to raise awareness but was insensitive.

Martha Stewart has apologized after her Halloween costume sparked a backlash. The TV personality, entrepreneur and author dressed as a homeless person in a since-deleted Instagram image.

Stewart wore a black hat, distressed jeans and a cardigan, with black marks smeared across her face. She held up a sign that read I AM HUNGRY HELP ME!! In the caption, she promoted her candle collection. The costume drew immediate criticism on social media.

Also read ‘Li’l Monster Walk and Roll’: Hundreds attend community Halloween event

One critic said, I think that Martha Stewart wins this year for the most tone-deaf Halloween costume. Another called the move grotesque, disgusting, morally bankrupt, incredibly wrong, adding, What in the let them eat cake is this costume? More than 700,000 people in the U.S. are homeless, according to official data. Stewart is America's first self-made female billionaire.

Advertisement

Martha Stewart Addresses Homelessness Costume Uproar

She addressed the uproar the following day and said her look was meant to raise awareness. I am distressed that my Halloween costume yesterday, which was intended to bring more awareness to the very serious subject of homelessness, has offended people, which was never my intention, she told Page Six on Sunday.

Homelessness continues to remain one of America's greatest challenges and ongoing crises, something that I care deeply about and I have spent a significant amount of time and effort supporting charities that combat this ongoing social epidemic, Stewart added. Later that day, she issued an apology in a statement released on her Instagram story. It's hard to admit when you've really screwed up, Stewart wrote. My earlier statement didn't go far enough.

Stewart Issues Apology for Halloween Outfit

I know many people are suffering economically. Wearing a costume like I did was insensitive and not funny. I am very sorry. CNN has reached out to her representatives for further comment.

Stewart's costume was not the first to spark controversy this year. In August, Target apologized and stopped selling a Halloween costume that depicted a circus clown after critics said it evoked Blackface and minstrel shows. By Amarachi Orie, CNN Stewart has spent significant time supporting charities that combat homelessness. The incident has drawn fresh attention to the scale of the homelessness crisis in the United States.

Advertisement

Her apology followed an initial statement that she later said did not go far enough.