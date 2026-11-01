Martha Stewart Apologizes After Backlash Over Panhandler Halloween Costume

Lifestyle mogul Martha Stewart issued a baffling apology after facing backlash for dressing as a panhandler with a dirt-smudged face, ripped clothes, and a sign reading I AM HUNGRY HELP ME. She claimed the costume was meant to raise awareness about homelessness.

Lifestyle mogul Martha Stewart has apologized after facing backlash for her Halloween costume, which depicted a panhandler with a dirt-smudged face, ripped clothes, and a sign that read I AM HUNGRY HELP ME.

The costume was posted on Sunday and quickly drew criticism for being tone-deaf. Stewart issued a baffling apology, saying she was distressed to learn she had offended people. She claimed the costume was intended to bring more awareness to the very serious subject of homelessness. In her statement, Stewart wrote that homelessness continues to remain one of America's greatest challenges and ongoing crises.

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Stewart Apologizes For Costume

She said she cares deeply about the issue and has spent a significant amount of time and effort supporting charities that combat this social epidemic. She added that she is committed to continuing to make a difference. Nothing in the Halloween post directly referenced any of Stewart's advocacy. Instead, the media mogul, who is worth a reported 400 million dollars, promoted her line of QVC candles in the caption and in two other photos in the Instagram carousel.

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Stewart may be a home and garden expert, but she failed to read the room in a spectacular fashion this Halloween. Her costume seemed like a particularly tone-deaf choice given how average Americans' economic anxieties have dominated conversations in the lead up to Tuesday's midterm elections. According to a survey, 60 percent of respondents said they do not currently have enough income to lead the kind of life they want.

Economic Concerns Fuel Backlash

More than four in 10 Americans, or 44 percent, reported trouble paying for basic necessities like food, housing, daily transportation, and medical care. The backlash comes amid widespread economic concerns, and Stewart's apology has done little to clear up the confusion. Critics noted that her costume mocked those facing hardship while she promoted products worth hundreds of dollars. Stewart has not removed the original post, which remains on her Instagram account.

The incident has sparked a broader conversation about celebrity tone-deafness and the seriousness of homelessness in the United States.