Nova Scotia parents report sudden closure of Marshall Law Driving Academy on Nov 10, 2026. Hundreds paid for lessons but received none as owner Neal Marshall stops operations without warning.

The sudden closure of Marshall Law Driving Academy has left dozens of families in Nova Scotia stranded after paying for driving lessons they never received. The business ceased operations abruptly on November 10, 2026, causing significant financial loss and logistical chaos for parents who had already invested hundreds of dollars in their children's driver education.

Sudden Closure Shatters Family Plans

Allison Wheaton, a Newport resident, described her family's experience as a financial blow that forced them to skip a summer vacation. She paid $840 for her eldest daughter to complete online training and ten hours of driving lessons with Neal Marshall. When the family attempted to schedule the first in-person session, they discovered that Marshall's phone number was disconnected. Subsequent emails and text messages to the instructor went entirely unanswered, bringing their progress to a complete halt.

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Wheaton is one of five parents interviewed by CBC News who reported similar struggles with the school before its shutdown. The Facebook group titled People Affected by Marshall Law Driving Academy, created on November 11, 2026, quickly grew to approximately 300 members. These parents shared detailed accounts of a business that appeared to operate on poor communication and unreliable service long before the final closure.

Years of Complaints Ignored by Instructor

Multiple parents highlighted a pattern of negligence that persisted for years. Jenni Dayringer, an Amherst resident, stated that Marshall frequently used excuses for missing scheduled lessons. When her daughter was left waiting, Marshall claimed his vehicle had broken down, despite these incidents occurring regularly. This inconsistency made it nearly impossible for students to complete their required training hours on a reliable schedule.

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Marc Priddle from Enfield reported that his son began lessons in 2021, and problems emerged almost immediately. He noted that last-minute cancellations and instructor unavailability were standard practices at the school. Priddle stated that the business made it difficult for customers to receive what they paid for for at least five years. He eventually secured a refund only after agreeing to remove negative reviews he had posted on Marshall's personal advertising posts.

Government Cancels Licence and Investigates Conduct

The Department of Public Works confirmed that Marshall provided notice of cessation on November 10, 2026, which resulted in the immediate cancellation of his licence. A provincial spokesperson clarified that Marshall gave no specific reason for shutting down the business. However, the government noted that Marshall is also listed as the operator of Fall River Driving School on the province's registry of joint stocks website, raising questions about his ongoing operational status.

Officials emphasized that the new Traffic Safety Act allows the government to evaluate previous business conduct when reviewing applications for new driving licences. A spokesperson stated that Marshall had applied for a licence for another driving school, but the application was not approved. This decision underscores the authorities' willingness to scrutinize past consumer complaints and service failures when granting future operating privileges.

Province Assists Affected Students

The provincial government is currently working to help find alternatives for students who were unable to complete their driver training due to the shutdown. While the Department of Public Works did not provide a detailed refund plan, officials acknowledged the inconvenience caused to families who had already paid for services. Parents are now forced to seek new instructors, often at additional cost, to help their children prepare for licensing exams.