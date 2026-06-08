Marsch grants Bombito final chance to prove fitness for Canada's World Cup opener

Coach Jesse Marsch will give injured defender Moise Bombito until the very last minute to show he is fit enough for the World Cup, as Canada faces a deadline to decide his roster status amid several other injuries.

Canadian Men's National Team head coach Jesse Marsch is providing injured defender Moïse Bombito with an extended opportunity to prove his fitness for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026.

According to reports by Matthew Scianitti, Marsch will give Bombito "up until the last minute" to demonstrate he can contribute at any point during the tournament. The decision follows a thorough assessment of Bombito's condition, specifically his surgically repaired tibia, which the team medical staff determined was not yet healthy enough for competition.

Bombito originally sustained a broken leg last October and attempted a comeback by playing approximately 30 minutes in a friendly match against Uzbekistan, though he later had to leave the field due to lingering issues. Canada now has until June 11 at 3:00 p.m. ET-exactly 24 hours before its opening World Cup match against Bosnia and Herzegovina-to decide whether to keep Bombito on the final 26-player roster or to replace him with another player from the provisional 55-player list, should Marsch feel he has not regained sufficient form.

The situation underscores the broader injury challenges facing the Canadian squad as they prepare for the World Cup on home soil. Alongside Bombito, several key players are dealing with ailments that threaten their participation. Midfielder Marcelo Flores has been ruled out entirely after tearing his ACL. Star fullback Alphonso Davies is managing a hamstring injury, as are wingers Jacob Shaffelburg and Ali Ahmed.

Defender Alfie Jones is also nursing an ankle problem. This extensive injury list places additional pressure on the coaching staff to carefully manage player loads and make strategic decisions about the final roster, balancing the need for experience with the realities of physical readiness. Marsch's public statement about giving Bombito "until the very last minute" reflects a blend of optimism and pragmatism.

It signals that the team is willing to wait for a player they value highly, but also that there is a firm cutoff to ensure the squad is fully prepared for the opening match. The deadline of June 11 creates a tense countdown, during which Bombito's training and recovery will be closely monitored. If he can demonstrate the necessary speed, strength, and confidence, he could still be part of Canada's historic World Cup campaign.

If not, the team will need to quickly turn to alternatives from the provisional roster, hoping those players are already sufficiently match-fit to step in at a moment's notice. The outcome will be a significant storyline as Canada prepares to host and compete in the tournament





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