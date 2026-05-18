Mars Moves Into Taurus: Patience, Relationships Boost, Opportunities in Gemini

Mars' slow move into Taurus on Monday and Venus' entry into Cancer offer insights into managing energy wisely and emphasizing vulnerability, authenticity, and deeper affection for partners.

Patience is key when the warrior planet Mars enters Taurus on Monday, and relationships see a boost with Venus in Cancer . Mars ' slow travel might feel frustrating, but maintaining energy wisely leads to outcomes.

Venus' entry into Cancer encourages vulnerability, deeper affection, more meaningful connections. Mars in Taurus sextiles Venus in Cancer for singles, promoting emotional connections. Couples can focus on fostering intimacy and reigniting passion. Sun in Gemini stirs excitement and invites dramas; healthful communication is vital.

Venus' square with Neptune gives room for miscommunications; keep intentions clear. Uranus conjuncts Sun for shifts and opportunities; enjoy and explore. Mars in Taurus grounds Aries, while Venus' focus on sanctuary; Taurus greets energy influx. Gemini receives abundance; focus on details.

Patience and Mars focus benefits Taurus; creativity helps Gemini. Keep open mind, Gemin





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Mars Taurus Patience Relationships Venus Cancer Emotional Connections Mars In Taurus Sextile Venus In Cancer Mars In Taurus Sextile Sun In Gemini Mars In Taurus Sextile Venus In Cancer For Sin Mars In Taurus Sextile Venus In Cancer For Cou Sun In Gemini Uranus Conjuncts Sun Mars In Taurus Sextile Venus In Cancer Mars In Taurus Sextile Sun In Gemini Mars In Taurus Sexti Uranus Conjuncts S Venus In Cancer Cancer Cancer Entry Of Venus Cancer Entry Of Venus For Singles And Couples Mars In Taurus

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