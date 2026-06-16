Marko Stamenic Plays Key Role in New Zealand's World Cup Draw Against Iran

New Zealand midfielder Marko Stamenic, on loan from Swansea City, played almost the full match in his country's 2‑2 World Cup draw with Iran, recording solid passing statistics and earning his 39th cap as the All Whites returned to the finals after 16 years.

Marko Stamenic , the 24‑year‑old midfielder from Swansea City , featured prominently for New Zealand in their opening Group G match at the World Cup finals, a 2‑2 draw with Iran in Los Angeles.

He started the game and played 92 minutes before being substituted by Nottingham Forest's Tyler Bindon in stoppage time, making him the third Swansea player to appear in this summer's tournament. Stamenic, who earned his 39th cap, completed 57 passes with an accuracy of 87%, contributed one successful tackle, drew two fouls, and recorded one shot on target. Stamenic is one of three players of Pacific Island heritage in the New Zealand squad; his mother is Samoan.

He has spoken about the personal significance of representing his country, saying he always thinks of his father when he steps onto the field, whether for the national team or his club Swansea. The match marked New Zealand's return to the World Cup after a 16‑year absence, and the All Whites showed resilience to secure a point against Iran. Looking ahead, New Zealand, who also fielded Wrexham's Liberato Cacace, will face Egypt in Vancouver on Monday, 22 June (02:00 BST).

Meanwhile, in Group D, the Australian national team, the Socceroos, are scheduled to play against co‑hosts United States in Seattle on Friday, 19 June (20:00 BST)





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