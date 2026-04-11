Markham Barista Arthur Chu Wins Second National Latte Art Title, Eyes World Championship

Arthur Chu, a Markham barista, has won his second Canadian Latte Art Championship, showcasing exceptional skill and dedication. He's now setting his sights on the world stage, planning new designs and refining his craft.

Arthur Chu , a barista from Markham , has achieved a remarkable feat, securing his second Canadian Latte Art Championship title and setting his sights on the world stage. This accomplishment highlights his dedication and skill in transforming a simple cup of coffee into an art form. His journey, which began with a part-time job, has evolved into a passion driven by a competitive spirit and a desire to elevate the coffee experience for others.

Chu's talent lies in his ability to combine precision and storytelling, creating intricate designs that captivate and delight coffee enthusiasts. For Chu, latte art is more than just a technique; it is a way to connect with people and offer them a moment of appreciation and wonder. His approach emphasizes that the coffee experience starts with the eyes, where latte art serves as a visual invitation to fully engage with the beverage.\Chu's most recent victory at the competition in Mississauga, in February, was secured by an impressive stag design. This win has fueled his ambition to compete on the global stage, where he aims to showcase new and innovative creations. He is already preparing for the world championships in 2027, where he plans to debut a series of animal-themed designs, including a tiger, a timberwolf, and a stag. His success is built upon a foundation of relentless practice and a refined technique. Chu's 'skate dragging' method focuses on fluid pours with minimal brushing, resulting in seemingly effortless and stunning art. His dedication is evident in his rigorous training regimen, which he likens to a 'latte art gym'. He typically practices at least 50 pours on his days off, with his personal best reaching 150 cups in a single day, spending over nine hours perfecting his craft. This level of commitment is what has led him to the peak of his craft.\Chu's dedication extends beyond the competition; it has significantly impacted the coffee culture at Markham's Hatch Coffee Roasters. Customers frequently request his award-winning designs, and his creations have become a sought-after element of their coffee experience. Chu finds joy in seeing the smiles and reactions of those who admire his art, and he takes satisfaction in knowing that his work is appreciated and shared. He values the positive feedback he receives from customers who take pictures, post them on social media, or tag him, knowing that his art brings joy and adds an element of creativity to their coffee ritual. However, he is mindful of managing expectations, especially when faced with a long queue of customers eager to experience his art. Chu acknowledges the demanding practice regime, limiting his own coffee consumption to three to four cups a day. His approach reflects a perfect blend of creativity, skill, dedication, and a commitment to providing an exceptional coffee experience. His passion and talent offer a perfect representation of the beauty and craft that can be found within the world of coffee





CP24 / 🏆 30. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Latte Art Coffee Barista Markham Competition Art Arthur Chu

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Democrats Try To Force House Vote On Iran WarArthur Delaney started working for HuffPost in 2009, writing stories about the Great Recession, the political response and its impact on everyday people. Since then Arthur has covered Congress, confronting lawmakers and developing expertise on tax and welfare issues as well as the politics and history shaping the policy debate.

Read more »

12-year-old Ontario golfer eyes return to Augusta after national final appearanceFor 12-year-old Audrey Lu, stepping onto Augusta National’s famed greens was as challenging as it was unforgettable.

Read more »

How to watch UFC 327 ‘Prochazka vs. Ulberg’The Ultimate Fighting Championship on Saturday will pitch its promotional tent in Miami, where Jiri Prochazka and Carlos Ulberg decide the fate of the vacant light heavyweight title.

Read more »

Highway 404 closure in Markham due to spilled debrisThe OPP says a stretch of Highway 404 in Markham is closed Friday afternoon due to debris spilled by a truck.

Read more »

Jamie Raskin Demands Trump Undergo 'Comprehensive Cognitive Assessment'Arthur Delaney started working for HuffPost in 2009, writing stories about the Great Recession, the political response and its impact on everyday people. Since then Arthur has covered Congress, confronting lawmakers and developing expertise on tax and welfare issues as well as the politics and history shaping the policy debate.

Read more »

The Ultimate Fighter Season 34 to begin in June, coached by 2 UFC Hall of FamersIf there is any consolation, no Ultimate Fighting Championship title will be tied up this season.

Read more »