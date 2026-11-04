Markets Surge After Democrats Win US Midterms, Divided Government Boosts Sentiment

Global stocks rally as US midterm elections produce a divided Congress. Investors favor policy stability over rapid change, impacting sectors like AI and trade.

Global equity markets experienced a significant surge following the conclusion of the United States midterm elections on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. The rally was driven by the realization that Democrats would control Congress, creating a divided government in Washington. This political split reassured investors who prefer regulatory predictability over drastic legislative shifts.

Market Gains Driven By Divided Government Stability

Canada's main stock index climbed more than 800 points on Wednesday, mirroring substantial gains across major United States benchmarks. Anish Chopra, managing director with Portfolio Management Corp., explained that the positive market response stems directly from the potential for a divided government. He noted that such a political arrangement makes it harder for any single party to push through major policy changes. Investors generally prefer this environment of predictability, especially after a period marked by considerable uncertainty regarding economic and trade policy.

Also read AI data centre stocks dip, renewables surge after Democrats sweep U.S. midterms

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 1,569.40 points to close at 53,356.12. The S&P 500 index increased by 119.70 points, finishing at 7,688.62. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq composite gained 364.50 points, ending the trading day at 25,736.51. These broad-based increases indicate that market participants are reacting positively to the reduced risk of unilateral federal action.

Investment Strategy And Sector Rotation Shifts

Despite the immediate bullish reaction, strategists on Wall Street have urged investors to avoid being swept up in short-term election narratives. They argue that broad market performance ultimately depends on corporate profit trajectories and interest rate directions rather than partisan control in Washington. However, the immediate impact on specific sectors was undeniable, with money flowing away from high-growth technology and into more traditional value plays.

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Pierre-Benoît Gauthier, vice-president of investment strategy at IG Wealth Management, observed that the gains in the United States market were coming from sectors other than artificial intelligence. He stated that the biggest losers in the election were data centers and providers of AI services, as Democrats have historically been less enthusiastic about developing data centers than former President Donald Trump. Concerns about artificial intelligence regulation have grown across political parties, and investor sentiment reflected this shift.

Investors viewed Democratic victories in states like Texas as potential obstacles to the rapid expansion of AI data centers. Nvidia, the chip manufacturer that has become the poster child for the AI stock frenzy, fell 3.17 percent on the day. Gauthier cautioned that these companies had already seen massive year-to-date gains, so the single-day drop might not be as significant in the long run. He emphasized that companies up massively over the year should not be judged too heavily on short-term volatility.

Impact On Canadian Markets And Trade Relations

For Canada, the midterm results introduced a new tone to the ongoing trade dispute with the United States, though immediate changes to tariffs did not occur. Chopra noted that a Democratic Congress could increase scrutiny of U.S. trade policy, but the executive administration still retains considerable authority over trade decisions. The market reaction did not translate into overnight tariff adjustments, but rather a recalibration of risk expectations for future trade negotiations.

The Toronto Stock Exchange received a lift from the gold and financial sectors, while the energy sector moved in the opposite direction as oil prices declined. Chopra highlighted that the December gold contract rose by US$132.60 to US$4,073.00 an ounce. He remarked that the TSX performance served as a reminder that even on a strong market day, not every sector celebrates the gains.

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Long-Term Outlook For Policy And Investment

As markets digest the election results, the focus shifts to how a divided Congress will navigate the remaining terms of the current administration. The ability of Democrats to block or modify Republican initiatives will likely keep policy volatility lower than in previous years. This environment benefits investors who prioritize stability and predictable economic conditions over speculative policy breakthroughs.

The divergence in sector performance between artificial intelligence and traditional industries like energy and finance underscores the complexity of the current economic landscape. While technology stocks face headwinds from regulatory concerns, other sectors are benefiting from a stable political framework. Investors will continue to monitor corporate earnings and interest rate decisions as the primary drivers of market direction in the coming months.