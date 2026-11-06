Markets Rout on AI Regulation Fears and Election Results

Global equities decline as tech stocks sell off amid U.S. midterm election outcomes and AI regulatory concerns. Oil prices fall while workers await key jobs data releases.

Global financial markets experienced a significant downturn following the U.S. midterm elections, driven by investor anxiety over potential regulatory crackdowns on artificial intelligence and data center expansion. The steep sell-off in technology shares rippled across continents, causing a collective loss of nearly US$3-trillion in market value for S&P 500 companies. This sharp correction reflects a broader unease regarding how political shifts might impact high-growth sectors and infrastructure spending.

Tech Sectors Face Regulatory Headwinds

Wall Street futures showed mixed signals after the Nasdaq recorded its deepest one-day drop in 19 months. The Dow Jones Industrial Average pointed lower, signaling continued nervousness among investors who fear that Democratic victories could lead to stricter oversight of the AI industry. Jane Gibbons, an equity strategist at Jefferies, characterized the Thursday selloff as a reactionary move rather than a fundamental reset. She attributed the volatility to a collision of concerns surrounding artificial intelligence spending, policy changes, and inflationary pressures.

Also read Mortgage rates dropped again, helped by the tech stock rout and post-election trades

International Markets Slide Sharply

The turmoil extended well beyond the United States, impacting major indices across Europe and Asia. Japan's Nikkei closed 5.96 per cent lower, marking a severe decline in Asian trading. In Europe, the pan-European STOXX 600 fell 1 per cent in morning trading, while Britain's FTSE 100 slid 1.44 per cent. Germany's DAX dropped 1.18 per cent, and France's CAC 40 declined 0.97 per cent. These losses highlight the interconnected nature of global equity markets and the immediate transmission of U.S. political outcomes to international investors.

Canadian Markets Watch Economic Data

Canadian investors found some stability as TSX futures moved into positive territory, recovering from the previous day's 2-per-cent decline. Market participants are closely monitoring upcoming jobs numbers to gauge the health of the domestic economy. Several major Canadian corporations are releasing financial results, including Enbridge Inc., Brookfield Asset Management Ltd., Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP, Emera Inc., Telus Corp., Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., Atco Ltd., Constellation Software Inc., and Canadian Utilities Ltd. On Wall Street, attention is also focused on earnings from Moderna Inc., which could provide insights into the pharmaceutical sector's resilience.

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Commodities Decline on War De-escalation Hopes

Oil prices were set for a sharp weekly fall as the midterm election losses for President Donald Trump's Republican Party raised hopes of a de-escalation in the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran. Despite ongoing attacks on vessels in the Middle East, which provide a floor for the market, Brent crude futures for January dropped 1.22 per cent to US$97.09 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate futures also declined, falling 1.3 per cent to US$89.34. In the precious metals market, spot gold fell 1 per cent to US$4,047.19 an ounce, while U.S. gold futures for December delivery dropped 1.4 per cent to US$4,056.90.

Currencies and Economic Indicators

The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart, trading in a day range of 71.01 US cents to 71.45 US cents in early trading. The loonie trades at $1.4079 per US$1 and is up about 1.27 per cent against the greenback over the past month. Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar index gained 0.44 per cent to 107.99. The euro fell 0.44 per cent to US$1.1171, and the British pound dropped 0.48 per cent to US$1.3386. In bond markets, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note rose to 5.846 per cent. Investors are now awaiting key economic data, including Canadian employment figures for October and U.S. nonfarm payrolls, which analysts expect to show a gain of 60,000 jobs with the unemployment rate remaining at 4.2 per cent.