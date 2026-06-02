Markets Rebalance as Geopolitical Risks Ease; Focus Turns to Bank of Canada and CUSMA

Karl Schamotta of Corpay discusses how markets are pulling back from recent geopolitical-driven moves, the outlook for the Canadian dollar, the Bank of Canada's policy path, and why risks tied to CUSMA negotiations may be underpriced.

Markets are experiencing a period of recalibration as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East show signs of easing, reducing the immediate demand for safe-haven assets.

The focus is now shifting to key economic events, including the upcoming Bank of Canada interest rate decision and the review of the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA). According to Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at Corpay, while geopolitical developments, oil prices, and U.S. economic data remain critical drivers for currencies and bond yields, markets are growing somewhat desensitized to the constant flux of Middle East peace negotiations.

He describes a situation where the 'boy who cried wolf' syndrome is setting in, leading to lower volatility in many asset classes as investors hesitate to place large directional bets amidst rapid headline changes. However, he warns that the underlying risk remains high because global energy stockpiles are being depleted, potentially setting the stage for a non-linear surge in oil prices with severe global economic repercussions. Regarding the Canadian dollar, Schamotta notes that it has been unusually stable.

This stability stems from two countervailing forces: higher oil prices are boosting Canada's export revenues, but they also exert a negative effect on household consumption. More importantly, interest-rate differentials between the Bank of Canada and the Federal Reserve have stabilized. Earlier in the year, markets had priced in up to three Bank of Canada rate hikes; now they expect only one. With the Fed's expected policy path also holding steady, the interest-rate impetus for significant currency movement has diminished.

Compared to other currencies like the yen or the euro, the loonie is trading very flat, showing less reaction to current market dynamics. The Bank of Canada is widely anticipated to keep interest rates unchanged at its next meeting and is not expected to signal a clear tightening bias. Weak domestic demand and a slowing economy are containing inflation pressures, which supports a neutral policy stance.

Meanwhile, markets appear to be underestimating the risks associated with the upcoming CUSMA review, despite the potential for political uncertainty and currency volatility. The confluence of these factors-stable interest-rate expectations, energy price fluctuations, and geopolitical risk assessments-will likely continue to shape the trajectory of the Canadian dollar and broader financial markets in the near term





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