Global equities show mixed results as investors await Anthropic's historic IPO. Oil and gold fluctuate while economic data from Canada and the US provides further context.

Global equity markets exhibited a fragmented performance on Monday as investors balanced lingering economic uncertainties against the anticipation of a landmark technology debut. Wall Street futures moved into positive territory following a decline in U.S. markets the previous day, signaling a cautious recovery attempt. Simultaneously, Canadian investors looked toward Loblaw Cos. Ltd. for earnings clarity after the Toronto Stock Exchange endured its sharpest decline since early June. The overarching sentiment remains fragile, with market participants closely monitoring corporate results and geopolitical tensions.

Anthropic IPO Sets Market Records

Anthropic has priced its initial public offering at US$83 per share, a figure that surpasses its previously indicated range and establishes the event as the largest stock-market debut on record. This significant valuation places immediate pressure on market stability, as the listing aims to demonstrate robust investor confidence in the artificial intelligence sector. Kyle Rodda, a senior financial market analyst at Capital.com, characterized the debut as a major test for the broader market environment. He noted that while the listing appears poised for a bullish reception, it may not fully resolve underlying fears regarding the long-term investment growth of AI technologies.

Also read There's 'no difference' between buying Anthropic's IPO and Amazon's IPO: Kevin O'Leary

Walmart and Canadian Retail Earnings

On the American trading floor, Wall Street is placing significant weight on the upcoming earnings report from Walmart Inc. The retailer results are viewed as a critical barometer for consumer spending health and inflationary pressures ahead of the holiday season. In Canada, the focus shifts to Loblaw Cos. Ltd. as the market seeks to stabilize after recent volatility. These corporate disclosures are expected to provide essential data points for analysts assessing the resilience of major consumer-facing enterprises in a shifting economic landscape.

European and Asian Market Divergence

International markets displayed a mixed trajectory with distinct regional performances driving the global narrative. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose by 0.16 per cent during morning trading, indicating modest optimism on the continent. Germany's DAX advanced by 0.35 per cent, while France's CAC 40 gained 0.31 per cent. In contrast, Britain's FTSE 100 declined by 0.2 per cent, highlighting regional economic disparities. Across the Pacific, Japan's Nikkei closed 0.71 per cent higher, whereas Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 1.95 per cent, reflecting differing investor appetites in Asian financial hubs.

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Oil Prices Balance Geopolitical and Supply Factors

Commodity markets are navigating a complex interplay between geopolitical risks and fundamental supply dynamics. Brent crude futures increased by 0.26 per cent to US$92.19 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate December futures remained steady at US$83.31. These price levels reflect a tug-of-war between concerns over Middle East supply disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz and expectations of a broader market surplus. Priyanka Sachdeva, head of market insights at Phillip Nova, explained that while inventory builds may suppress prices temporarily, unresolved supply disruptions sustain a risk premium for longer periods.

Gold, Currency, and Bond Movements

Gold prices experienced volatility, with spot gold rising 0.2 per cent to US$3,730.61 an ounce after hitting a low since September 2025. U.S. gold futures for December delivery decreased by 0.3 per cent to US$3,732.70. In currency markets, the Canadian dollar strengthened, trading between 69.64 and 69.89 U.S. cents, though it remains down approximately 2.09 per cent against the greenback over the past month. The U.S. dollar index fell 0.15 per cent to 103.70, while the euro rose to US$1.0994. Meanwhile, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note stood at 5.090 per cent.

Economic Data and Market Outlook

Investors are preparing for a busy schedule of economic data releases to refine their market outlook. Early morning reports include Canada's industrial product and raw materials price indexes for October, with estimates suggesting month-over-month increases of 0.5 per cent and 1.0 per cent, respectively. Additional Canadian data covers construction investment and household credit for September. U.S. data includes initial jobless claims for the week of November 14, with estimates at 188,000, and the Philadelphia Fed Index for November. Further surveys on services and leading indicators will be released later in the day to provide a comprehensive view of economic momentum.