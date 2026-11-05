Markets Rally on Election Results as Oil and Gold Surge

Global equities rise following the U.S. midterm election outcome while oil and gold prices climb amid Middle East tensions and economic data releases.

Global financial markets experienced a broad-based rally as investors processed the results of the U.S. midterm elections, which resulted in a significant Democratic sweep. Technology shares trailed the broader market gains, reflecting cautious sentiment as traders weighed the policy implications of the political shift. Wall Street futures showed mixed signals, with the Nasdaq pointing toward a lower open despite major North American stock markets soaring in the previous session. Meanwhile, TSX futures in Canada traded in positive territory, indicating local investor confidence in the aftermath of the U.S. political developments.

Market Gains and Election Impact

In Canada, investors are closely monitoring corporate results from several major entities, including BCE Inc., Bombardier Inc., Canadian Natural Resources Ltd., TC Energy Corp., Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., Gildan Activewear Inc., AtkinsRéalis Group Inc., Pembina Pipeline Corp., Quebecor Inc., and Saputo Inc. On Wall Street, the focus shifts to earnings reports from ConocoPhillips, Airbnb Inc., and Open Text Corp. Deutsche Bank strategist Jim Reid noted that while the scale of the Democratic victory exceeded some expectations, the overall market reaction aligned with historical patterns. He emphasized that in 20 out of 20 midterm elections since World War Two, the S&P 500 has been higher one year later.

Also read Asian Shares Slide as AI Volatility and Election Uncertainty Weigh on Markets

International Indices and Regional Performance

Overseas, pan-European markets showed modest gains, with the STOXX 600 up 0.58 per cent in morning trading. Britain's FTSE 100 gained 0.74 per cent, Germany's DAX rose 0.66 per cent, and France's CAC 40 advanced 0.94 per cent. In Asia, performance was mixed; Japan's Nikkei closed 1.79 per cent lower, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumped 3.67 per cent. These divergent movements highlight the complex interplay between regional economic data and global political sentiment.

Commodity Surges Amid Geopolitical Tension

Oil prices edged up as investors assessed the future course of the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran, particularly after President Donald Trump's Republican Party suffered heavy losses in the midterm elections this week. Brent futures were up 1.18 per cent to $95.85 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 0.33 per cent to US$88.41. Giovanni Staunovo, a commodity analyst at UBS, stated that the unresolved situation in the Middle East drives this modest recovery in prices. In other commodities, spot gold gained 1.7 per cent to US$4,130.27 an ounce, with U.S. gold futures for December delivery climbing 1.6 per cent to US$4,139.60 an ounce.

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Currency and Bond Market Moves

The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart, trading in a day range of 71.49 US cents to 71.73 US cents in early trading. It is up about 1.92 per cent against the greenback over the past month, currently trading at $1.3957 per US$1. The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, slid 0.09 per cent to 101.48. The euro edged up 0.03 per cent to US$1.1234, while the British pound declined 0.08 per cent to US$1.3462. In the bond market, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was last down at 4.882 per cent, reflecting shifting investor expectations regarding interest rates and economic growth.

Upcoming Economic Data and Events

Today brings a calendar of significant economic data releases that could influence market direction. At 8:30 a.m. ET, U.S. initial jobless claims for the week of Oct. 31 are due, with estimates at 196,000, up 2,000 from the previous week. Also at 8:30 a.m. ET, U.S. productivity for Q3 is expected to show an annualized rate rise of 2.7 per cent with a 0.2-per-cent decline in unit labour costs. At 10 a.m. ET, the U.S. global supply chain pressure index for October will be released. Additionally, Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem and senior deputy Carolyn Rogers will appear before the Standing Senate Committee on Banking, Commerce and the Economy at 10:30 a.m. ET, coinciding with the release of Canada's federal budget.