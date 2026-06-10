Market Warning Signs and Energy Sector Insights: A Strategist's Rare Bearish Call

BofA strategist Savita Subramanian triggers 70% of bear market signposts, echoing early 2000s, while RBC's EPIC conference highlights data centre demand boosting utilities like Capital Power and TransAlta.

Wall Street strategists rarely issue outright bearish calls, as pessimism can threaten business relationships and job security. That makes BofA Securities' U.S. equity and quant strategist Savita Subramanian's latest report stand out.

She notes that 70% of her bear market signposts have now been triggered-the average level seen before previous market peaks since 1990, up from 50% last month. In May, two additional indicators flashed: long-term S&P 500 growth expectations are way above normal, and low price-to-earnings (P/E) stocks have outperformed high P/E stocks by more than 2.5% for the month. The outperformance of neglected low P/E stocks signals fragile market leadership and excess speculation, particularly in megacap technology.

U.S. stocks are expensive on 17 of 20 metrics she tracks. The Shiller P/E, trailing GAAP earnings, price-to-book value, S&P 500 market cap to GDP, and the S&P 500 in crude oil terms are all more than double historical averages. Most alarmingly, performance dispersion within technology has reached levels last seen in February 2000, just before the first tech bubble burst. The top quintile of tech stocks outperformed the worst by 120 percentage points over the past three months.

The rising tech tide is no longer lifting all boats; many tech stocks are falling away, leaving fewer leaders. Subramanian acknowledges differences from 2000: earnings support higher stock prices more now, and debt is lower. But the rally's health has deteriorated since 2026 began. Cash flow generation has stagnated, equity and debt issuance have climbed, and share buybacks have slowed.

Massive capex from the data center arms race is squeezing hyperscaler profit margins and weakening balance sheets. Energy is the most attractive S&P 500 sector per BofA, just as in early 2000. Technology is second, with strong earnings momentum and high valuations-again echoing 2000. No one has consistently picked market tops, but valuations matter most for long-term returns.

A correction has always been coming, and investors should be cautious about adding exposure to current trends. RBC Capital Markets' recent Canadian Energy, Power & Infrastructure Conference (EPIC) was well attended as the sector profits from Middle East tensions and income-seeking investors. Analyst Maurice Choy published a recap. Interest in Alberta is high as power supply agreements are finalized and data center construction begins.

Forward electricity prices already reflect rising demand, benefiting Capital Power and TransAlta. Investors are comfortable with utilities' growth stories, with only minor interest in Hydro One's pricing decisions and Algonquin Power's potential headquarters move. Data center power demand is the dominant theme. Outside Alberta, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP is a main beneficiary as a supplier of clean electricity, including nuclear.

Choy also likes Emera Inc. and Fortis Inc. for their defensive qualities. On a lighter note, the writer admits to indulging in epic fantasy reading, maintaining dignity by avoiding dragon stories. The Nebula Awards for science fiction and fantasy were announced, with top prize going to Stephen Graham Jones for The Buffalo Hunter Hunter.

This personal diversion may seem trivial compared to market analysis, but it reflects the human side of financial commentary and the need for balance in a high-stress industry. Overall, the market signals warrant caution while energy and utility sectors offer strategic opportunities amid structural demand shifts





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