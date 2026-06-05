Market Stress: Is This a State of Emergency or Just a Bad Phase?

The market is currently experiencing a difficult phase, with the company's largest-ever unrealized loss worth around $10.8 billion. Despite this, it is not clear whether the market is in real trouble or just going through a bad phase. The company's overall position is now down about 17% after nearly six years of steadily buying Bitcoin.

The market is currently experiencing a difficult phase, with the company's largest-ever unrealized loss worth around $10.8 billion. Despite this, it is not clear whether the market is in real trouble or just going through a bad phase.

The company's overall position is now down about 17% after nearly six years of steadily buying Bitcoin. The value of its remaining Bitcoin holdings has fallen since the company sold 32 BTC at around $77,135 per coin. The company's stock itself is now down nearly 77% from its all-time high, making this one of the company's most difficult crypto-market phases.

This situation is similar to capitulation, when weaker hands sell and stronger holders absorb, but regulatory progress is also moving ahead in the Senate Banking Committee. The crypto market structure bill has moved ahead, which is unusual because regulatory progress is usually seen as a positive.

However, it is also possible that prices are being pushed lower before clearer crypto rules arrive, allowing larger players to buy BTC at cheaper levels. At the time of writing, BTC had slipped and was trading near the lower end of its recent move, with the overheated RSI proving that the selling did become stretched.

However, such a finding doesn't automatically mean a rebound, and the CMF was also negative, implying that capital was still going out of the market rather than flowing in. Despite this, it is not yet a state of emergency, but rather a stress phase, and a recovery needs stabilization first, not just panic selling





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