Market Strategist Sees Buying Chances in Tech IPO Volatility and Oil Easing

Brian Mulberry of Zacks Investment Management discusses how geopolitical developments, oil price movements, and tech IPOs may create investment opportunities in quality companies.

Brian Mulberry, chief market strategist at Zacks Investment Management, discusses market outlook with BNN Bloomberg. He highlights that volatility stemming from geopolitical developments, oil price fluctuations, and a series of high-profile technology initial public offerings could generate attractive buying opportunities for investors who focus on quality companies with strong profitability and sustainable competitive advantages.

The easing of tensions in the Strait of Hormuz is a key factor. Progress toward reopening this critical shipping lane could alleviate oil-price pressures and provide support for broader risk assets if maritime traffic continues to normalize.

However, the volume of vessels must return to typical levels of 100 to 120 per day, which has not yet been achieved despite some positive movements. The recent drop in West Texas Intermediate crude, exceeding five percent and approaching six percent, is viewed by Mulberry as potentially more enduring than previous fluctuations, partly because a formal agreement seems imminent and the psychological threshold of $80 per barrel has been breached.

Regarding technology IPOs, Mulberry notes that a wave of equity raises from major artificial intelligence firms, including SpaceX, OpenAI, Anthropic, and a planned $80 billion raise by Google, could total over $350 billion. This massive capital-seeking activity may prompt investors to sell existing holdings to free up capital, thereby contributing to near-term market volatility. Zacks Investment Management did not invest in SpaceX due to a lack of clear short-term profitability, despite its multiple business lines.

While long-term revenue models appear promising, concerns remain about cash flow, particularly given xAI's substantial capital expenditures of $25 to $30 billion compared to its monthly revenue from data partnerships. Starlink's subscription base might eventually be sufficient, but the investment case is not yet clear. Mulberry suggests waiting for institutional trading to settle after Nasdaq inclusion before considering an entry, as the current price above the $135 issue may not be optimal. Despite the volatility, Mulberry identifies specific opportunities.

Apple remains attractive because of its strong cash position, consistent earnings growth, and potential to benefit from AI advancements without needing to match competitors' high spending levels. Additionally, Emcor is highlighted as a beneficiary of increasing demand for data center construction, electrical infrastructure, and liquid-cooling systems essential for AI computing. These companies exemplify the quality characteristics Mulberry seeks: durable earnings, robust balance sheets, and clear profitability.

The overarching strategy is to use market dips caused by geopolitical resolution and IPO-related selling pressure to acquire such companies at favorable prices during the summer months. The interplay between easing oil supply constraints, large AI-related capital raises, and sector-specific growth vectors sets the stage for a nuanced investment landscape where selectivity and focus on fundamentals are paramount





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Oil Prices Strait Of Hormuz Technology Ipos Artificial Intelligence Apple Emcor Investment Strategy Volatility Spacex Data Centers

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