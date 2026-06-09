Market Strategist Predicts U.S.-Iran Deal to Boost Growth and Broaden Equity Leadership

Jim Thorne of Wellington-Altus Private Wealth discusses how a potential U.S.-Iran agreement could lower oil prices, accelerate disinflation, and reduce interest rates, thereby supporting equity market expansion beyond AI into cyclical sectors.

Jim Thorne , chief market strategist at Wellington-Altus Private Wealth , joins BNN Bloomberg to discuss the outlook on the markets amid geopolitics. Chip stocks are extending their rebound as oil prices pull back on expectations of a potential U.S.-Iran agreement.

Investors are assessing how lower energy prices could affect inflation, interest rates and leadership across equity markets. BNN Bloomberg spoke with Jim Thorne, chief market strategist at Wellington-Altus Private Wealth, who said an Iran deal could accelerate disinflation, lead to lower interest rates and broaden market leadership beyond AI into cyclical sectors, transportation stocks and U.S. financials.

Thorne expects a U.S.-Iran agreement to be reached in the near term, arguing lower oil prices would reduce inflation pressures and support lower interest rates. He believes investors are underestimating the potential for strong economic growth and earnings growth if lower energy costs combine with continued AI-driven productivity gains. The AI investment cycle remains a long-term theme, but leadership is expanding beyond technology to sectors tied to economic growth, including transportation and industrial companies.

Health-care companies could become major beneficiaries of AI adoption, with Thorne highlighting Eli Lilly as an example of how artificial intelligence may accelerate medical innovation. Thorne favours U.S. equities over Canadian stocks, citing stronger growth prospects and more attractive valuations in sectors such as banking and transportation





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U.S.-Iran Deal Oil Prices Inflation Interest Rates Equity Markets AI Investment Cyclical Sectors Jim Thorne Wellington-Altus Private Wealth

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