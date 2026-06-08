Market Resilience Amid Inflation and Geopolitical Risks: Insights from Brian Szytel

Brian Szytel, co-chief investment officer at The Bahnsen Group, discusses the outlook for U.S. equities, highlighting strong earnings, AI enthusiasm, and broadening market leadership. He warns of inflation pressures from rising oil prices and advocates for dividend-growth strategies in undervalued sectors like consumer staples.

Brian Szytel, co-chief investment officer at The Bahnsen Group, recently appeared on BNN Bloomberg to share his insights on the current state of U.S. equities.

He emphasized that a strong earnings season, coupled with sustained enthusiasm for artificial intelligence, is providing support to the markets. However, investors remain cautious due to ongoing inflation concerns and geopolitical tensions, particularly in the Middle East. Szytel highlighted that corporate earnings have been a key driver of equity gains, with profit growth bolstering markets despite periodic volatility. He noted that market participation is expanding beyond the technology sector, creating opportunities in areas with lower valuations and stronger dividend characteristics.

This broadening of market leadership is a positive development, as it reduces reliance on a few high-flying tech stocks and allows for more balanced growth. Szytel also discussed the impact of rising energy prices on the Federal Reserve's policy decisions. Higher oil prices risk adding to inflation pressures, which could keep central banks on hold for longer than anticipated.

He warned that a sustained rise in inflation, combined with resilient employment data, might revive discussions about additional rate increases later this year. Despite these headwinds, Szytel pointed out that the market is only about 3% off its highs, suggesting that the recent pullback is not severe. He described the volatility as a return to normalcy after an extended period of one-directional moves, which is healthy for markets in the long run.

When asked about his investment strategy, Szytel revealed a focus on dividend-growth investing, with a value-oriented approach. He advised moving away from momentum trades that have dominated for the past four years and instead looking at sectors that have been overlooked. Consumer staples, for example, currently represent only 4.6% of the S&P 500, an all-time low, and offer potential value coupled with rising dividends.

Szytel also highlighted specific stock picks like Accenture, which is down nearly 50% from its highs, presenting a compelling value play. He believes that companies with strong dividend growth and reasonable valuations can provide a cushion against market volatility while still participating in upside potential. Overall, Szytel remains constructive on equities but advocates for a more selective and diversified approach in the current environment





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