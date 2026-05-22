Market Outlook: REITs, Tech, and the US Economy

This article discusses the current market trends, including the performance of REITs, the shift towards technology giants, and the struggles of the US economy. It also highlights the concerns of active managers and the potential for profit taking in the market. The article aims to provide an overview of the current market situation and its implications for investors.

Several REITs are expected to see earnings growth, with some areas performing better than others. Analysts have revised earnings and net asset value (NAV) estimates for certain subsectors, such as seniors housing, industrial, and retail.

Despite strong earnings, the market shift towards technology giants is causing concerns for active managers, with market leadership re-narrowing and gains concentrated in a small number of stocks. The overall market outlook is positive, but yields breaking up may indicate some profit taking. On a separate note, a recent report by the Washington Post highlights the struggles of the US economy, with Americans listing gas prices and government issues as major problems





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Reits US Economy Tech Giants Market Trends Active Managers Profit Taking Market Outlook

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