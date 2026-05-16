Market Neutrality despite Diverging Stablecoin Supply and Holder Activity

The text discusses the diverging activity between stablecoin supply and holder counts, suggesting that the market may not be fully primed for a rally. It also mentions the lingering fear and greed sentiment, as indicated by the Crypto Fear and Greed Index and the Altcoin Season Index, while acknowledging the lingering capital gap in the market.

Stablecoin supply and holder counts have been showing diverging activity lately, raising questions about whether the market is fully primed for a rally despite the narrative that has dominated recent weeks.

Despite new supply, large holders have likely rotated into other assets or moved capital into fiat, with total stablecoin supply climbing even as the broader market bled. The Crypto Fear and Greed Index and the Altcoin Season Index indicate that sentiment is neutral, with the former reading at 43 and the latter at 30.

However, the weight of the data points to a market that is neutral rather than building momentum towards a sustained rally. At press time, the market capitalization stood at roughly $2.6 trillion, which leaves a significant capital gap for the market to fill before any sustained bull phase takes hold





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Crypto Market Capitalization Altcoin Season Index Crypto Fear And Greed Index Stablecoin Supply Large Holder Activity Rotation Into Other Assets New Supply

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