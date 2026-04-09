Market Movers: Oil Rebounds on Iran Ceasefire Skepticism, Blackberry Surges, Roots Profits, and Mining Deal

Canadian business news highlights: Oil prices increase due to ceasefire concerns, Blackberry's positive sales, Roots' profitability, and G Mining Ventures' acquisition of G2 Goldfields.

BNN Bloomberg delivers Canada’s leading business news , providing comprehensive insights to empower Canadians in their investment endeavors and entrepreneurial pursuits. Oil prices experienced a rebound in early trading, fueled by growing skepticism surrounding the fragile and unclear ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran.

The doubts surrounding the ceasefire's longevity intensified mere hours after the announcement, triggered by a wave of intense Israeli strikes on Lebanon, resulting in casualties. In response to these attacks, Iran once again closed the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz. This action propelled oil prices upwards, approaching the US$100 per barrel mark, effectively reversing the earlier downward trend that was driven by initial optimism surrounding the temporary ceasefire accord. The volatile nature of the geopolitical landscape continues to exert significant influence on the global energy markets, highlighting the sensitivity of oil prices to events in the Middle East and beyond, further complicating the already precarious global economic outlook.\In related market news, shares of Blackberry saw an increase in premarket trading following the Canadian technology firm's release of fourth-quarter sales figures, which exceeded analysts' predictions. Furthermore, Blackberry adjusted its revenue forecast for the initial quarter of the upcoming year, signaling confidence in its performance. Significant momentum continued within its QNX division, which is known for its secure, real-time operating systems utilized in critical embedded systems, most prominently in the automotive industry. CEO John Giamatteo emphasized the highly regulated nature of the business and the delivery of mission-critical solutions, fortifying the company against generic competitors. Moreover, Roots, the Toronto-based clothing retailer, reported a shift to profitability in its latest quarter, with sales surpassing expectations. This positive financial performance comes amidst the company's ongoing strategic review, initiated last month, which could potentially result in the sale of the company. These developments underscore the dynamic shifts within the Canadian business landscape, with companies navigating changing market conditions and striving to achieve sustained growth. The market continues to react to both geopolitical developments and individual company performances with volatility.\In other corporate news, a flight training company has announced a restructuring plan that involves a reduction of 180 positions in Quebec. The restructuring will impact employees in several departments, including contracts, procurement, and technical areas. The company stated that these measures are necessary to adapt to market fluctuations, which include a softening of demand in its civil aviation unit, as well as emerging prospects within its defense and security segment. Separately, G Mining Ventures is set to acquire G2 Goldfields in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $3 billion. The Quebec-based company characterized the acquisition as a uniquely synergistic move that will establish a leading gold mining hub in Guyana. Company executives have expressed confidence that the combined projects in the region will yield substantial results. They anticipate that shared infrastructure will contribute to reduced operating costs and enhanced production capabilities. Further insights into this acquisition will be provided through an interview with G Mining CEO Louis-Pierre Gignac, scheduled for today at 11 am Eastern Time. This acquisition is part of an ongoing trend within the mining sector. This signals an ongoing shift and the continued integration and growth of the mining sector in the region, adding to the dynamism and growth in the broader economic climate





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Oil Prices Blackberry Roots G Mining Ventures Market Analysis

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