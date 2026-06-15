Market Leaders Discuss Investment Strategy Amid Geopolitical Uncertainty

Ian Shaffer, president and chief investment officer at Galliant Advisors LP, joins BNN Bloomberg to discuss investment strategy amid geopolitical uncertainty. Stocks rose and oil prices fell as investors reacted to signs of a potential ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran.

Ian Shaffer , president and chief investment officer at Galliant Advisors LP, joins BNN Bloomberg to discuss investment strategy amid geopolitical uncertainty . Stocks rose and oil prices fell as investors reacted to signs of a potential ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran.

While the initial response has been positive, questions remain about whether the rally can be sustained once geopolitical headlines fade. BNN Bloomberg spoke with Ian Shaffer, president and chief investment officer at Galliant Advisors, about improving market breadth, the outlook for semiconductor stocks, historical trends around U.S. midterm elections and several stock-specific opportunities. Investors welcomed signs of a potential U.S.-Iran ceasefire, though the durability of the rally will depend on developments in the weeks ahead.

Market leadership is beginning to broaden beyond semiconductors, a trend that could support healthier equity performance over the longer term. Semiconductor stocks may continue to benefit from AI spending, but their pace of outperformance appears unsustainable after recent gains. U.S. midterm election periods have historically been supportive for equities, particularly in the year following the vote. Honeywell, Take-Two Interactive and AerCap were highlighted as opportunities tied to corporate restructuring, product catalysts and long-term industry tailwinds.

Ian Shaffer, president and chief investment officer at Galliant Advisors LP, believes the initial market response to the potential U.S.-Iran ceasefire is a knee-jerk reaction and the real test will be in the weeks ahead. He also thinks the markets have been pricing an end to the conflict for some time now. The U.S. midterm elections are coming up in the fall, and historically the S&P 500 has reacted positively to midterms.

Ian Shaffer expects a similar pattern to happen this time around, with a potential victory for the Republicans leading to lower interest rates and a positive impact on the market. He also notes that the ceasefire talks lasted longer than expected, but this is just a sigh of relief and an early short-term reaction to a positive development





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