Mega IPOs of tech giants SpaceX, OpenAI and Anthropic are on the horizon, but will they signal a market top or the beginning of a new bull run? Experts say the answer may not be a simple one, as past bubbles have shown us. Investment strategist Michael Hartnett warns that if the Big Three go public, market concentration could easily surpass 48 per cent, which is a historic level that has only been seen in the 1880s.

Even if an IPO wave signals a bubble it is not necessarily a sign of a market top. The concentration of tech stocks that has fuelled fears of a market bubble is about to get worse, warns a top strategist with Bank of America.

Strong price action, retail mania, slumping volatility so bubbly, he said in his weekly note The Flow Show. Add mega IPOs to AI big boys and market concentration easily surpasses 48 per cent, bubbles of roaring ‘20s, Nifty 50 ‘70s, Japan ‘80s, TMT ‘90s. For years analysts have been worrying about the dominance of the Magnificent Seven over America’s main stock indices. These tech giants —The addition of the Big Three would push it well into bubble territory, said Harnett.

The only historical peak it would not exceed is the 1880s railroad bubble, which hit 63 per cent. SpaceX has already filed for its initial public offering. The largest stock market debut in history, potentially valuing the company at US$1 trillion, could come as early as next month. OpenAI and Anthropic have yet to file, but are reportedly racing to launch their listings by the end of this year.

Signs of exuberance were already showing up after the market debut of semiconductor group Cerebras Systems Inc. earlier this month. chip designer raised US$6.4 billion in the largest semiconductor IPO in history and ended its first day of trading up 68 per cent, which put the start-up’s value at about US$70 billion, up there with General Motors. However, if SpaceX, OpenAI and Anthropic all go public this year it could potentially add US$3 trillion in market cap to the public market which would amount to a 1999-sized IPO wave, he said.

In reality, if the Big Three go public, we’d also probably see hundreds of small fry joining in, he said. For years analysts have been worrying about the dominance of the Magnificent Seven over America’s main stock indices. These tech giants —would push the market concentration of technology stocks in the S&P 500 to 48 per cent, said Michael Hartnett, investment strategist with BofA Securities.

““Strong price action, retail mania, slumping volbubbles of roaring ‘20s, Nifty 50 ‘70s, Japan ‘80s, TMT ‘90s, The Magnificent Seven could push market concentration to over 48 per cent. The addition of the Big Three would push it well into bubble territory, said Hartnett. The only historical peak it would not exceed is the 1880s railroad bubble, which hit 63 per cent, said Hartnett, investment strategist with BofA Securities.

The largest stock market debut in history, potentially valuing the company at US$1 trillion, could come as early as next month, said Hartnett. OpenAI and Anthropic have yet to file, but are reportedly racing to launch their listings by the end of this year, said Hartnett.

Signs of exuberance were already showing up after the market debut of semiconductor group Cerebras Systems Inc. earlier this month. chip designer raised US$6.4 billion in the largest semiconductor IPO in history and ended its first day of trading up 68 per cent, which put the start-up’s value at about US$70 billion, up there with General Motors, said Hartnett. However, if SpaceX, OpenAI and Anthropic all go public this year it could potentially add US$3 trillion in market cap to the public market which would amount to a 1999-sized IPO wave, said Hartnett.

In reality, if the Big Three go public, we’d also probably see hundreds of small fry joining in, said Hartnett. Stock market bubbles are often heralded by specific IPOs which mark their beginning and not necessarily their end, said Owen A. Lamont, senior vice president of Acadian Asset Management. This past week, Bank of America’s Bull & Bear Indicator rose to 8, triggering the “contrarian sell signal for risk assets,” said Lamont.

The reading was driven by inflows into tech and emerging market bonds, a record monthly jump in the Fund Manager Survey’s equity allocation and drop in cash levels to 3.9 per cent, said Lamont. However, Harnett said that bulls will not exit stocks until two things happen — the historic Big Three IPOs and Federal Reserve policy tightening after the U.S. consumer price index hits 4 to 5 per cent, which he expects in coming months.

Retail sales rose by 0.9 per cent in March, more than expected, but most of the gain was Canadians paying more at the pumps, said Andrew Grantham, senior economist at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. Sales gained in four of nine sectors, led by a 12.4 per cent increase at gasoline stations and fuel vendors.

“Overall, it appears that higher gasoline prices may already be limiting sales in other areas, which will see inflation-adjusted consumer spending growth decelerate again in the second quarter,” said Grantham. However, if SpaceX, OpenAI and Anthropic all go public this year it could potentially add US$3 trillion in market cap to the public market which would amount to a 1999-sized IPO wave, he said.

In reality, if the Big Three go public, we’d also probably see hundreds of small fry joining in, he said. Stock market bubbles are often heralded by specific IPOs which mark their beginning and not necessarily their end, said Owen A. Lamont, senior vice president of Acadian Asset Management. This past week, Bank of America’s Bull & Bear Indicator rose to 8, triggering the “contrarian sell signal for risk assets, said Lamont.

The reading was driven by inflows into tech and emerging market bonds, a record monthly jump in the Fund Manager Survey’s equity allocation and drop in cash levels to 3.9 per cent, said Lamont. However, Harnett said that bulls will not exit stocks until two things happen — the historic Big Three IPOs and Federal Reserve policy tightening after the U.S. consumer price index hits 4 to 5 per cent, which he expects in coming months.

Retail sales rose by 0.9 per cent in March, more than expected, but most of the gain was Canadians paying more at the pumps, said Andrew Grantham, senior economist at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. Sales gained in four of nine sectors, led by a 12.4 per cent increase at gasoline stations and fuel vendors,“Overall, it appears that higher gasoline prices may already be limiting sales in other areas, which will see inflation-adjusted consumer spending growth decelerate again in the second quarter,” said Grantham.

However, if the current retail sales trend continues, it could potentially limit economic growth and lead to higher inflation, said Grantham. Advancedemme groups and companies are getting ready for their IPOs, said Harnett. [/Text





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