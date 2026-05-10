Market Entering Another Short-Lived Rotation Phase or Something Fundamentally Different?

The market is currently exhibiting a textbook rotation phase, with Bitcoin dominance (BTC.D) logging four straight days of downside pressure after its early May breakout to 61.2%. Meanwhile, the Altcoin Season Index has jumped by more than 10 points in less than 24 hours, reinforcing a classic BTC-to-altcoin rotation setup. Falling USDT dominance as a key liquidity driver behind altcoin rotation implies that investors have been expressing hesitation in allocating further into Bitcoin and may be gradually rotating capital elsewhere. On-chain data further seemed to support this trend, with USDT flows recording their largest exchange outflow in roughly three months. If this trend holds, the rebound in the Altcoin Season Index could reflect potential exhaustion in altcoin selling pressure, and the broader altcoin market may begin to follow suit.

The market is currently exhibiting a textbook rotation phase , with Bitcoin dominance (BTC. D) logging four straight days of downside pressure after its early May breakout to 61.2%.

Meanwhile, the Altcoin Season Index has jumped by more than 10 points in less than 24 hours, reinforcing a classic BTC-to-altcoin rotation setup. Historically, altcoin rallies rarely sustain momentum unless Ethereum, the largest altcoin, starts gaining strength against Bitcoin, allowing deeper capital to flow across the broader altcoin market. The ETH/BTC ratio has rebounded around 0.7% after four consecutive weeks of decline, suggesting that rotation might be expanding beyond Bitcoin.

Several signals may be lining up for the market to start speculating on an altcoin rally, but momentum remains the key variable. Falling USDT dominance as a key liquidity driver behind altcoin rotation implies that investors have been expressing hesitation in allocating further into Bitcoin and may be gradually rotating capital elsewhere. On-chain data further seemed to support this trend, with USDT flows recording their largest exchange outflow in roughly three months.

If this trend holds, the rebound in the Altcoin Season Index could reflect potential exhaustion in altcoin selling pressure, and the broader altcoin market may begin to follow suit





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Bitcoin Dominance Altcoin Season Index ETH/BTC Ratio USDT Dominance On-Chain Data Liquidity Driver Rotation Phase Fundamentally Different

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