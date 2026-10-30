Mark Critch Mocks U.S. Podcasters Over Criticism of Newfoundland-Set Netflix Thriller Below

Mark Critch responded to right-wing U.S. influencers Matt Walsh and Ben Shapiro who criticized the Newfoundland accent and climate messaging in Netflix's Below, which drew 17 million views in its first week.

Mark Critch is mocking two right-wing U.S. influencers who complained about the Newfoundland-set Netflix thriller Below. On This Hour Has 22 Minutes Tuesday, the comedian poked fun at Matt Walsh's recent claims that the show's Newfoundland accents are the ugliest of all time.

Mispronouncing Newfoundland, Walsh said in a recent YouTube video that anyone with the accent should not speak on camera. Critch, a Newfoundlander who also co-created and stars in the award-winning comedy Son of a Critch, joked that he should quit his job. Critch also roasted Ben Shapiro, who recently complained that Below is go-woke slop in part because of its messaging about climate change.

Also read A Sunday Dish With Deep Roots: From Newfoundland to New England

Below Racks Up 17 Million Views

Netflix says Below reeled in 17 million views in its first week, making it the streaming platform's most-viewed Canadian debut. Below is a Newfoundland-set thriller that has drawn attention both for its popularity and for the criticism it has received from U.S. commentators. The exchange highlights a cultural clash over regional accents and climate-themed storytelling in entertainment. Critch's response on This Hour Has 22 Minutes combined humor with a defense of his home province and its distinctive speech.

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The segment aired Tuesday and quickly became a talking point online. Walsh's video and Shapiro's comments reflect a broader criticism from some right-wing U.S. influencers about Canadian content and its messaging. Critch used his platform to push back, turning their complaints into comedy. Below's success on Netflix underscores the growing global reach of Canadian productions.

Cultural Clash Over Accents

The thriller's first-week viewership of 17 million makes it a standout debut for a Canadian title on the platform. Critch, known for his work on This Hour Has 22 Minutes and Son of a Critch, remains a prominent voice in Canadian comedy. His decision to address the criticism directly on the show gave the story a new dimension. The back-and-forth also raises questions about how regional identities are portrayed and perceived in international media.

Netflix has not commented further on the criticism or on Critch's response. The story was first reported by The Canadian Press on Oct. 30, 2026. Critch attends a launch event for former prime minister Justin Trudeau and Katie Telford's new media and entertainment production company, Hope and Hard Work, during the Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Lightbox in Toronto, on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026. The image was captured by THE CANADIAN PRESS/Laura Proctor.

Debate Over Climate Messaging

Critch's jab at Walsh and Shapiro adds to the ongoing conversation about Canadian content and its place in global streaming. The comedian's remarks have been widely shared, drawing attention to Below and to the Newfoundland accent. As Below continues to perform well on Netflix, the debate over its portrayal of Newfoundland and its climate messaging is likely to continue. Critch's response shows he is willing to defend his province and its culture with humour.

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The story remains a focus for Canadian media and comedy fans alike.