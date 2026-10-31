Mark Critch Mocks US Podcasters Over Criticism of Newfoundland Accent in Netflix's Below

Comedian Mark Critch used This Hour Has 22 Minutes to mock US podcasters Matt Walsh and Ben Shapiro for criticizing the Newfoundland accent and climate messaging in Netflix's Below.

Comedian Mark Critch has responded to US podcasters who criticized the Newfoundland accent and themes in Netflix's hit thriller Below. On Tuesday's episode of This Hour Has 22 Minutes, Critch mocked Matt Walsh's claim that the show's Newfoundland accents are the ugliest of all time.

Critch, a Newfoundlander, joked in character that he would have to quit his job and called Walsh an arsehole during the bit. The satire news program airs on CBC, and Critch has been a cast member since 2003. Walsh made the accent remark in a recent YouTube video in which he mispronounced Newfoundland and said anyone with the accent should not speak on camera.

Also read A Sunday Dish With Deep Roots: From Newfoundland to New England

Walsh Mocks Show And Accents

In a 32-minute video posted last week, Walsh walked viewers through the entire plot of Below and presented it as an example of what he called woke slop. He also joked that the show's menacing sea monster was simply a misunderstood single mom and feminist icon. Critch turned that line back on Walsh, saying in the 22 Minutes segment that Walsh does not hate Newfoundlanders but hates women.

Last year, Walsh appeared in a Tucker Carlson Show video arguing that feminism is the most destructive ideology in human history. Critch also roasted US commentator Ben Shapiro, who recently complained in a video that Below is go-woke slop, partly because of its messaging about climate change. The two criticisms focused on the series' portrayal of Newfoundland speech and its thematic content.

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The exchange highlights how a Netflix thriller filmed in eastern Newfoundland has drawn attention from US commentators, with local voices like Critch pushing back through comedy. The segment kept the focus on the podcasters' claims rather than on the series itself. Critch is known on This Hour Has 22 Minutes for his impersonation of US President Donald Trump. He also co-created and stars in the award-winning comedy Son of a Critch, which is about his childhood in St. John's, NL.

Series Gains Major Viewership

Below stars Josh Hartnett as a fisherman whose Newfoundland town is attacked by a sea creature. It was shot in eastern Newfoundland, and as of last week it was Netflix's most-watched English title. The series' prominence on the streaming service gave the accent and climate-change criticisms a larger audience, while Critch's response aired on the long-running CBC satire program.

Mark Critch attends a launch event for former prime minister Justin Trudeau and Katie Telford's new media and entertainment production company, Hope and Hard Work, during the Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Lightbox in Toronto, on Friday, Sept. 11, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Laura Proctor ST. JOHN'S - Mark Critch had a chuckle this week at the expense of two right-wing US podcasters who have gripes about the Newfoundland-set Netflix thriller Below.

On Tuesday's This Hour Has 22 Minutes, the comedian mocked Matt Walsh's claims that the show's Newfoundland accents are the ugliest of all time. While mispronouncing Newfoundland, Walsh said in a recent YouTube video that anyone with the accent should not speak on camera. Oh no, I gotta quit me job! Critch, a Newfoundlander, said with an accent, before calling Walsh an arsehole.

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Critch has been on the satire news show This Hour Has 22 Minutes since 2003, where he is much-loved for his pouty-lipped impersonation of US President Donald Trump. He also co-created and stars in the award-winning comedy, Son of a Critch, which is about his childhood in St. John's, NL. In a 32-minute video posted last week, Walsh walked his audience through the entire plot of the show, offering it as an example of woke slop.

He quipped that the show's menacing sea monster was simply a misunderstood single mom and feminist icon. Oh, so Matt Walsh doesn't hate Newfoundlanders. He hates women, Critch said in his 22 Minutes bit. Last year, Walsh appeared in a Tucker Carlson Show video arguing that feminism is the most destructive ideology in human history.

Shapiro Attacks Climate Messaging

Critch also roasted US commentator Ben Shapiro, who recently complained in a video that Below is go-woke slop in part because of its messaging about climate change. Below stars Josh Hartnett as a fisherman whose Newfoundland town is attacked by a gnarly sea creature. It was shot in eastern Newfoundland. As of last week, it was Netflix's most-watched English title.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2026.