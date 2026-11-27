Prime Minister Mark Carney secures a political victory as the Supreme Court confirms Quebec's Bill 21 remains valid under the notwithstanding clause, avoiding federal-provincial conflict.

Prime Minister Mark Carney emerged from a significant constitutional challenge as a political victor, even though he technically lost the legal battle in court. The Supreme Court of Canada ruled on Friday that Quebec's Bill 21, a law prohibiting many provincial employees from wearing religious symbols, remains fully valid under the Constitution's notwithstanding clause. This decision prevents a major legal confrontation between the federal government and Quebec, preserving the status quo of provincial autonomy regarding the pre-emptive use of Section 33 of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Supreme Court Validates Quebec Law Under Section 33

The Supreme Court explicitly upheld the plain reading of Section 33, concluding that provincial legislatures have the legal right to invoke the notwithstanding clause pre-emptively and to re-invoke it every five years upon expiration. By rejecting the federal government's argument, the court decided that there is no constitutional barrier stopping provinces from using this mechanism to override specific sections of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms. This ruling effectively maintains the power dynamics of the Canadian federation, ensuring that the Constitution remains as it is rather than being altered by judicial intervention.

Also read Supreme Court of Canada to Rule Friday on Quebec Bill 21 and Notwithstanding Clause

The federal government had sent lawyers to argue against the pre-emptive and repeated use of the notwithstanding clause, with Prime Minister Carney positioning himself against this practice. However, the court's 1988 Ford decision had already signaled a similar stance, making it unlikely for the justices to dramatically pare down the use of this clause. Consequently, the legal loss for Mr. Carney did not result in a binding precedent that would have restricted Quebec's legislative powers, allowing the province to continue enforcing Bill 21 without immediate federal judicial interference.

Carney Avoids Constitutional Crisis to Protect Federal Agenda

Mr. Carney's political strategy has consistently relied on maintaining functioning federal-provincial cooperation to support his agenda of building major projects, asserting sovereignty, and transforming the economy. A win in this case, where the court might have struck down Bill 21 or imposed strict limits on the notwithstanding clause, would have created a new platform for intense federal-provincial tensions. Such a legal victory for the federal government would have validated fears in Quebec that Ottawa was overreaching, potentially destabilizing the cooperative framework essential for Mr. Carney's policy goals.

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The potential for a constitutional crisis was heightened by the actions of Quebec's Premier, Paul St-Pierre Plamondon, who leads the separatist government. Mr. St-Pierre Plamondon has been refusing to take an oath to the King despite a court ruling that it is a Constitutional prerequisite for making laws. A federal victory would have provided Mr. St-Pierre Plamondon with a powerful springboard to build public ire by arguing that a dominant Canada was restricting Quebec's autonomy. This narrative would have immediately placed Quebec's new separatist government into a crisis mode, complicating any efforts at national unity or economic collaboration.

Quebec Political Leaders Frame Outcome Differently

Paul St-Pierre Plamondon portrayed the Supreme Court's decision as a defeat for Quebec's autonomy, insisting that the court's ability to issue judicial declarations constitutes a threat. These declarations are statements indicating that a law violates rights and would have been struck down if the notwithstanding clause had not been invoked. Mr. St-Pierre Plamondon argued that such judicial opinions could sway public sentiment and suggested that federally appointed judges might eventually strike down the notwithstanding clause altogether, a claim made less than twenty-four hours after the court reaffirmed its validity.

Eric Duhaime, the Conservative Leader of the third-largest party in the National Assembly, expressed disappointment with the ruling, arguing that the notwithstanding clause should be applied systematically to all Quebec laws. He criticized Liberal Opposition Leader Charles Milliard for not being willing enough to utilize this legal tool. In Quebec politics, the controversy centers on the frequency of invocation, with many viewing the clause as a necessary tool to protect language and culture rather than a mechanism to override minority rights. This popular orthodoxy supports the secularist policies embedded in Bill 21, making its defense a central political issue for provincial leaders.

Ongoing Tensions and Constitutional Implications

The Supreme Court's decision dismayed those who believe the court has a duty to protect minority rights, particularly religious expression for Quebeckers who feel unable to practice their beliefs while working as teachers or other provincial employees. The ruling does nothing to stop the increasing use of the notwithstanding clause in other provinces, nor does it prevent facile threats to involve the clause when courts issue unpopular opinions. The Constitution remains as it is, with the notwithstanding clause intact, and the responsibility for its use remains firmly in the political arenas of the provinces that invoke it.

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A judicial attempt to rewrite the Constitution and ignore its own precedent would have opened complaints that provincial powers were being diminished within Confederation, a sentiment not limited to Quebec. Such an action would have jump-started Mr. St-Pierre Plamondon's campaign for a referendum and distracted national leaders from the critical work of federal-provincial cooperation. For Prime Minister Mark Carney, accepting a legal loss in court was a strategic win for his political agenda, as it avoided a divisive constitutional conflict and preserved the cooperative environment necessary for his broader policy initiatives.