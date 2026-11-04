Mark Carney Reports Progress in Canada US Trade Negotiations

Prime Minister Mark Carney states the United States is asking less and offering more in ongoing trade talks. Key progress includes U.S. concessions on cultural sovereignty and free trade agreements.

Prime Minister Mark Carney announced that negotiations between Canada and the United States regarding a new trade agreement are making tangible progress. Speaking to reporters on Tuesday during a meeting of Commonwealth heads of government in Antigua and Barbuda, the Prime Minister indicated that Washington has softened its previous hardline stance. He stated that American negotiators are now asking less and offering more than they did in earlier rounds of discussion.

Key Concessions On Sovereignty And Culture

The core of the recent breakthrough involves specific areas where the United States has backed away from positions it previously held as non-negotiable. Mr. Carney confirmed that U.S. officials have dropped proposals that would have restricted Ottawa's ability to sign independent trade deals with other nations. This concession addresses a major Canadian concern regarding national sovereignty and the freedom to pursue bilateral agreements outside of the North American framework.

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Additionally, the Prime Minister highlighted that American negotiators have retreated from their position regarding French-protection laws. The United States had previously regarded these domestic regulations as illegal trade barriers. By backing off this demand, Washington has acknowledged the legitimacy of measures designed to protect Canadian culture and the French language within the country's media and commercial sectors.

Mr. Carney emphasized that while these red lines have been respected by the other side, the process is not yet complete. He noted that certain significant issues remain unresolved and that further intense negotiations are required to finalize a comprehensive agreement. The Prime Minister stressed that reaching a deal beneficial to Canadians remains the primary objective for the Canadian government at this stage.

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Tariffs And Industrial Concerns Remain Critical

A central goal for Ottawa continues to be the reduction of hefty protectionist tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump on Canadian-made steel, aluminum, and automobiles. These levies were originally implemented to restrict foreign imports and encourage manufacturing companies to relocate production back to the United States. The softwood lumber sector also faces significant levies that Ottawa seeks to have removed or reduced through the new agreement.

President Trump has faced mounting pressure ahead of the midterm elections to address public concerns about affordability. His approval ratings have been negatively impacted by the economic effects of his tariff-heavy trade policy and broader geopolitical tensions, including the war in Iran. Despite this political climate, the fundamental economic dispute over industrial protections remains a critical hurdle in the negotiations.

When Canada walked away from the bargaining table in August, Mr. Carney described the U.S. proposal as a bad deal that asked too much and offered too little. He argued that the previous American terms would have curtailed Canadian sovereignty and potentially destroyed major domestic industries. The abandonment of those talks was driven by three main reasons, including the refusal to extend tariff relief to medium- and heavy-duty trucks, which threatened the viability of General Motors and Ford plants in Ontario.

Negotiation Strategy And Next Steps

Trade talks are expected to resume where they left off in August, after both countries became deadlocked over matters including automobile trade rules. While Canadian negotiators have traveled to Washington to conduct discussions, Mr. Carney indicated that formal visits to the U.S. Department of Commerce or the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative are not strictly necessary at this moment. He asserted that good lines of communication are already open and that progress is being made through these existing channels.

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The Prime Minister outlined a strategy focused on ensuring any final agreement strengthens incentives for all parties to abide by the terms. He acknowledged that securing such enforcement mechanisms is a challenge but remains a key priority for the Canadian team. The government aims to create a framework that prevents future unilateral actions that could harm Canadian economic interests.

As negotiations continue, the focus remains on balancing the removal of punitive tariffs with the protection of Canadian cultural and sovereign rights. Mr. Carney reiterated that the process of more intense negotiations has officially begun. The ultimate success of these talks will depend on whether both sides can bridge the remaining gaps to deliver an outcome that serves the best interests of their respective citizens.