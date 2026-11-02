Mark Carney PMO Power Structure: Chief of Staff Blanchard Leads Key Roles

Inside Mark Carney's PMO, Chief of Staff Marc-André Blanchard holds top influence while COO Maia Johnson streamlines operations. Learn how the team navigates economic stress.

Senior Liberals report that the mood inside the Prime Minister's Office led by Mark Carney remains positive despite a fast-paced and high-stress work environment. Staffers are currently balancing an ambitious domestic policy agenda against growing concerns about the state of the economy, which is heavily impacted by a trade dispute with the United States. Keeping up with the demands placed on Prime Minister Mark Carney is difficult for his team as they navigate these complex challenges.

Blanchard Leads Influential Carney Inner Circle

Current and former senior Liberals indicate that Chief of Staff Marc-André Blanchard is the most influential official in the government's most senior political office. Besides Blanchard, the team includes several other senior members whose influence varies depending on the specific file Prime Minister Mark Carney is working on. Principal secretary Scott Gilmore and chief economist Tim Krupa serve as deputy chief of staff, alongside Andrée-Lyne Hallé and Jennifer MacIntryre, who also hold the deputy chief of staff title.

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Another key player in Carney's inner circle is Maia Johnson, who serves as chief operating officer and senior adviser for Canada-U.S. relations. Although Johnson does not officially hold the title of deputy chief of staff, her role is considered equivalent in terms of influence and access. She regularly attends the morning PMO senior staff meeting, which includes all directors, deputy chiefs of staff, and the principal secretary, with Blanchard chairing these critical sessions.

Johnson Streamlines Policy Operations Like White House

Johnson also accompanies Carney into cabinet meetings, underscoring her importance within the administration. To understand the scope of the chief operating officer role, one should look to the position of the staff secretary in the White House. That role is responsible for streamlining internal processes and ensuring that important government documents, including secret and top-secret material, flow efficiently through the system to reach the right people.

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Similarly, Johnson ensures that Carney receives written advice from the Privy Council Office and PMO policy officials on time. She guarantees the prime minister has enough time to review those papers before making decisions. This process also involves communicating the prime minister's decisions back to the relevant staffers in the PMO and other government departments, creating a closed loop of information and action.

Operational Coordination Reduces Daily Workload

Johnson is tasked with coordinating and streamlining the logistical aspects of the PMO's political and policy operations. She ensures that Carney and senior political staff remain in close communication and have the relevant information needed to make important decisions. Running this process efficiently is an uphill battle in a fast-paced political environment where social media or global events can change the situation within minutes.

When such changes occur, it often requires a modification to the prime minister's busy schedule. This necessitates Carney's approval and the immediate communication of the decision to all relevant officials. The coordination provided by Johnson takes much of the daily operational workload off the shoulders of the chief of staff, the principal secretary, and the three deputy chiefs of staff. This allows them to focus on the respective files they are managing without being bogged down by logistical details.

Proven Track Record In High-Stakes Events

A senior Liberal used the September investment summit in Toronto as an example of Johnson's capabilities. The event required coordination among several players responsible for stakeholder engagement, policy development, and Carney's travel arrangements. Johnson ensured that these involved players communicated with each other in a timely fashion and that their work was aligned so that nothing fell through the cracks.

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Johnson played a similar role during last year's Liberal leadership campaign. She helped organize Carney's campaign staff and internal processes to ensure the team operated efficiently. Her responsibilities included bringing together input from appropriate people, quickly communicating decisions to Carney, and ensuring his responses were promptly communicated to the campaign team. Former deputy chief of staff Braeden Caley left the PMO this past summer to run in a byelection and won the riding of North Vancouver-Capilano in British Columbia.

Despite her critical importance, a second senior Liberal noted that Johnson is the least publicly visible person in the government. She has no digital footprint and no publicly available photograph, which is unusual in the age of social media. This anonymity allows her to focus entirely on the operational backbone of the PMO without the distractions of public scrutiny.