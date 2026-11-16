Prime Minister Mark Carney meets Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shenzhen to discuss auto investments and trade diversification, aiming to reduce US reliance.

Prime Minister Mark Carney arrived in Shenzhen on Monday to begin high-stakes diplomatic negotiations with Chinese leadership, marking a pivotal moment in Canada's effort to rebalance its international trade relationships. The visit serves as the final leg of a nine-day overseas tour designed to strengthen economic ties with the Asia-Pacific region and reduce historical over-reliance on the United States. During this stop, Carney is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday morning, followed by broader discussions with leaders from across the Pacific Rim at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

Strategic Auto Investment and Trade Guardrails

Carney plans to discuss the evolution of the international system and specific Canadian priorities with President Xi Jinping during their Tuesday morning meeting. A central topic of conversation involves Chinese investments into Canada's automotive sector, following an agreement earlier this year to permit a limited number of Chinese electric vehicles into the country. Carney has emphasized that he wants Chinese automakers to establish manufacturing facilities in Canada, but with strict conditions regarding job creation and supply chain localization. He has explicitly stated that he is wary of plants where workers assemble vehicles using components primarily manufactured in China.

Also read Carney travels to China for APEC summit, scheduled to meet with Xi Jinping

The Prime Minister indicated that the terms of these investments are part of ongoing trade negotiations and that the outcome will determine future options. If talks with the United States regarding trade tariffs fail, Carney has suggested that Canada could pivot toward Chinese automotive partnerships as an alternative. He stated that depending on how negotiations settle, there will be other options available, including potential partnerships with European and Asian manufacturers. This approach reflects a broader strategy to keep economic doors open to multiple global powers rather than aligning exclusively with Western markets.

APEC Summit and Diversification Efforts

Prime Minister Mark Carney brokered two free trade agreements that are slated to be signed next year, which will dramatically slash high tariffs on Canadian exports to the Philippines and the 11-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations bloc. These agreements represent a continued attempt to diversify trade away from the United States and integrate Canada more deeply into Asian supply chains. The Prime Minister has been active on the diplomatic front throughout his trip, having previously visited the Philippines for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations meeting and Ireland for a European Political Community meeting.

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The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum, a group of 21 economies on both sides of the Pacific, serves as the backdrop for these broader multilateral discussions. The grouping includes diverse members such as Taiwan, Australia, and Peru, all of whom work together to break down trade barriers and promote economic cooperation. Carney's office has stated that his focus remains on drumming up more investment and diversifying Canadian trade through these extensive regional networks. This is the second time this year Carney has met with Xi in China, following a historic meeting in Beijing in January that marked the first such encounter between a Canadian prime minister and Chinese president in eight years.

National Security and Foreign Interference Concerns

Relations between Canada and China had soured significantly during the tenure of former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, largely due to Canadian accusations regarding foreign interference from Beijing. Before leaving Canada for this trip, Carney confirmed that he would raise the issue of foreign interference directly with Xi Jinping. This diplomatic move prompted a Chinese government spokesperson to issue a statement denying that any such activities take place within Canadian territory. The Prime Minister also noted that he has established clear guardrails for the areas of engagement, specifying that Canada will focus on agriculture, clean and conventional energy, and financial services while maintaining security protocols.

Experts warn that Canada must carefully navigate these complex diplomatic waters. Vina Nadjibulla, co-founder of the Centre for Strategic Statecraft, stated that observers will be watching to see whether Carney allows more Chinese investments into critical sectors, particularly those related to energy, technology, renewables, and batteries, in addition to auto manufacturing. She emphasized that Canada must constantly triangulate its relationship with China against ongoing discussions with the United States. This balancing act is further complicated by historical precedents, such as the 2022 order for three Chinese firms to divest their interests in Canadian critical minerals operations due to national security concerns.

Foreign Policy Review and Regional Strategy

The outcomes of these diplomatic engagements are expected to inform the upcoming foreign policy review that Carney aims to table in the House of Commons in the coming weeks. Additionally, the summit will play a role in shaping next year's planned renewal of the 2022 Indo-Pacific strategy originally launched by the Trudeau government. Nadjibulla noted that leaders from Asia, including Vietnam and India, have visited or are planning to visit Canada, signaling that Canada is finally on their radar and has relevance to their own economic security agendas.

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However, challenges remain in formalizing these relationships, particularly regarding Taiwan, a self-governing island that China claims as its own territory. The federal cabinet has left a trade arrangement with Taiwan unsigned for more than a year, despite urging from the House foreign affairs committee to proceed with more economic relations. Experts argue that any update to Ottawa's regional strategy must include a comprehensive look at relations with Taiwan to ensure long-term stability and alignment with international partners.