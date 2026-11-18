Canada and China announced tariff relief and moved to restore trade relations as Prime Minister Mark Carney met with U.S. President Donald Trump at the APEC summit in Shenzhen. Carney also encouraged Asian investment in Canadian megaprojects.

Canada and China announced tariff relief and moved to restore trade relations as Prime Minister Mark Carney met with U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen, China.

An official readout of the Carney-Trump meeting has not yet been released. The encounter came as Canada continues to deepen its trading relationship with the host country. Before meeting Trump, Carney was asked about American concerns over Canada trading more closely with China. He said it is not a top priority for Trump.

Also read Carney meets Trump at APEC as Canada and China agree to tariff relief worth $400 million

Carney Talks China Trade Relations

In my conversations with the president, he has tried to understand where we are with China, where we are going with China, Carney said. I should not speak for him, but in his hierarchy of issues, it is not the top issue at all. At an APEC gathering of CEOs earlier, Carney encouraged greater direct investment in Canadian megaprojects, including port expansions and pipelines, specifically from Asian countries and China.

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He acknowledged Canada's historic ties to the United States but told delegates the world order is shifting. Canada is building more ambitiously and rapidly than at any time in our history, Carney said. Every port and corridor we build needs a partner. Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in Shenzhen on Wednesday and told delegates that sanctions against Russia were a thing of the past.

He also rejected the broad economic measures imposed by Canada and European countries over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Carney said Putin's assessment of the impact of sanctions was wrong. You know not for the first time Vladimir Putin is lying about the situation on the ground, Carney said. Sanctions are very real and they are going to continue to increase as long as this war goes on.

Business Leaders React to Summit

Business leaders at the summit said Canada's standing at APEC and across Asia is stronger than it has been in years. Well the tone has changed because Canada is cool again. It is cool again for all the right reasons, said Goldy Hyder of the Business Council of Canada. They are excited to hear the progress that Canada is making towards investment.

There is, as I said, a real star factor, said Hyder. The summit also highlighted that trade with China requires a very careful balancing act to mitigate political risk, according to analysts. The tariff relief announcement marks a significant step in restoring trade relations between Canada and China. Carney's meetings and comments come amid a broader realignment of global trade, with Canada seeking new partners while maintaining its longstanding relationship with the United States.