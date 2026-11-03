Mark Carney Expands Caribbean Trade Ties at Commonwealth Summit

Prime Minister Mark Carney highlights $4 billion in annual trade with the Caribbean during the 28th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Antigua and Barbuda on November 3, 2026.

Prime Minister Mark Carney addressed a gathering of Caribbean leaders in St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda, on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, emphasizing the untapped potential of economic relations between Canada and the region. Speaking at a working breakfast ahead of the 28th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, Carney noted that current trade volumes represent only a fraction of what is achievable.

Highlighting Growing Economic Partnerships

The Prime Minister pointed to existing commercial flows as a foundation for deeper integration, citing approximately four billion dollars in annual trade as a starting point rather than a ceiling. He highlighted that more than one million Canadians trace their heritage to the Caribbean, creating a natural cultural bridge to strengthen business ties. Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand attended the session alongside Carney to support these diplomatic efforts aimed at expanding market access.

Also read Carney attends Commonwealth meeting in Antigua and Barbuda to push trade and investment

Diplomatic Strategy and Regional Influence

Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne engaged Carney directly before the main event, asserting Canada's significant influence within the global Commonwealth framework. Browne emphasized that Canadian contributions are vital for making the organization more consequential in international affairs. The Prime Minister reciprocated by praising Browne's leadership during this critical period, describing the summit as an extraordinarily important meeting for regional stability.

Strengthening Ties Through Cultural Gestures

To symbolize the warmth of the relationship, Carney presented each attending Caribbean leader with a bottle of maple syrup bearing his personal brand. Leaders from Antigua, the Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and Trinidad and Tobaki were present. The Secretary-General of CARICOM also joined the dialogue, reinforcing the intergovernmental nature of these discussions.

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Strategic Pivot Away from United States Dependence

This visit forms part of a broader strategy by Carney to diversify Canada's international alliances since assuming office last year. Officials described the Commonwealth platform as essential for expanding trade, investment, and strategic cooperation beyond traditional partners. With one hundred billion dollars in existing trade with Commonwealth nations, the government aims to leverage the voluntary coalition of fifty-six countries to reduce reliance on the United States.

Bilateral Meetings and Future Diplomatic Goals

During his single-day itinerary in Antigua, Carney scheduled one-on-one meetings with leaders from Australia, Guyana, and Ghana. High Commissioner Ronald Sanders expressed hope that Canada will pay greater attention to the Caribbean region to rebuild closer historical connections. Experts suggest these strengthened ties can secure multilateral support in forums like the United Nations, benefiting both small island states and major economies within the twenty-seven-billion-person Commonwealth bloc.