Mark Carney Defends Canadian Auto Sector Amid U.S. Trade Talks

Prime Minister Mark Carney asserts Ottawa will not accept a trade deal compromising the auto industry while discussing progress with President Donald Trump.

Prime Minister Mark Carney has firmly stated that the Canadian government will not approve any trade agreement with the United States that undermines the viability of the domestic automotive industry. Speaking at a news conference in Manila, Philippines, on Saturday, the Prime Minister emphasized that preserving the integrity of the auto sector remains a non-negotiable priority for Ottawa during ongoing negotiations.

U.S. Demands Auto Sector Protections

The Prime Minister revealed he engaged in a substantial and lengthy conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump earlier this week. The dialogue included key American officials, specifically U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and President Trump's chief of staff Stephen Miller. Carney described these discussions as substantive, indicating that both sides are actively working to resolve contentious issues that have stalled progress for months.

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This development comes three months after Canada withdrew from trade talks with the United States. The previous collapse in negotiations was attributed to last-minute demands issued by Washington, which included provisions that would have significantly damaged Canada's auto sector. Carney confirmed that addressing these harmful demands remains one of the most challenging aspects of the current diplomatic engagement.

Continental Industry Stability and Competition

Carney outlined the economic interdependence between the two nations, noting that the American automotive market relies heavily on Canadian manufacturing capabilities. He argued that the continental industry faces significant hurdles, particularly regarding the speed of production and the rapid shift toward electrification. Establishing a stable trading relationship under the new United States trade policy is essential for overcoming these structural challenges.

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The Prime Minister stressed that a stable trade framework is in the best interest of Canadian workers and the broader Canadian auto sector. He further noted that the benefits extend significantly to the United States as well, as both economies are deeply integrated in the production and sale of vehicles. Resolving these trade barriers is viewed as a critical step toward ensuring long-term competitiveness for manufacturers on both sides of the border.

Stellantis Obligations and Chinese Investment Rules

Addressing specific corporate accountability, Carney expressed deep dissatisfaction with automaker Stellantis regarding its commitments in Canada. The government feels the company has not met the obligations it accepted in exchange for receiving federal funds. This criticism follows a recent announcement that Stellantis plans to sell its Brampton, Ontario assembly plant to defense contractor Roshel.

Carney described the current situation with Stellantis as unacceptable, rejecting what he characterized as a partial and insufficient approach to the company's responsibilities. Meanwhile, the Prime Minister clarified that Chinese investment in Canada's auto sector is strictly limited by a set timeline and a specific volume of vehicles. These investments will be reassessed based on multiple factors, including Canada's integration into the U.S. automotive sector.

Political Pressure and Future Outlook

Despite the high-level diplomatic efforts, political pressure is mounting from within the United States. Several newly elected Democratic representatives are calling for an immediate end to the U.S.-Canada trade war. These lawmakers cite rising living costs for consumers and significant job losses in border communities as primary reasons for demanding a resolution to the conflict.

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Carney's comments in Manila signal a continued resolve to protect Canadian economic interests while seeking a mutually beneficial agreement with Washington. The government maintains that it will not settle for a deal that compromises the future of the auto sector. As negotiations continue, stakeholders are watching closely to see if the recent progress with President Trump translates into concrete policy changes that support industrial stability.