Mark Carney: Canada needs new institutions, coalitions to tackle anxieties in modern age

Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney discussed the need for Canada to build new institutions and reimagine old ones to address the anxieties of people and governments in the modern age. He also highlighted the importance of building new coalitions of middle-power countries and accepting the need to use all sources of energy while working towards cleaner and more affordable energy systems.

Prime Minister Mark Carney, speaking at the 2026 Global Progress Action Summit , highlighted the need for Canada to build new institutions and reimagine old ones to address the anxieties of people and governments in the modern age.

He emphasized the importance of building new coalitions of middle-power countries and willing to accept hard realities, like using all sources of energy, while working towards cleaner and more affordable energy systems. Carney also announced the Liberals' newly-launched sovereign wealth fund, which aims to fund nation-building projects while giving regular Canadians who invest a share of the profits





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Global Progress Action Summit Middle-Power Counties Global Institutions Affordability Crisis Immigration Artificial Intelligence Politics Of Grievance Negotiations With The U.S. Trade Deals Progressives Nation-Building Projects Canadian

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