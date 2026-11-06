Mark Carney Budget 2026 Boosts Allied Gold and Volatus Aerospace Amid Market Volatility

Mark Carney's Budget 2026 drives gains in Allied Gold and Volatus Aerospace through defense funding, while David Rosenberg warns of market risks and analyst upgrades shift sector expectations.

Prime Minister Mark Carney unveiled the federal government's new Budget 2026 on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026, in the House of Commons, triggering immediate shifts in equity valuations across Canadian and American markets. Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne displayed the document as the government reinforced its Defence Industrial Strategy, sending shares of Allied Gold Corp. and Volatus Aerospace Inc. higher on renewed institutional interest and explicit funding commitments.

Mark Carney Budget 2026 Defence Spending Drives Market Movements

The core mechanism of the budget involves a substantial allocation of capital to national security infrastructure, which directly impacts the earnings outlooks of key defense and resource contractors. Stifel analyst Greg MacDonald highlighted that Ottawa announced $2.3 billion over five years to purchase drones and drone systems for the Canadian Armed Forces, a decision that provides immediate revenue visibility for manufacturers. Drone manufacturer Volatus Aerospace Inc. (FLT:TSX) stands as a primary beneficiary, with Stifel analyst Greg MacDonald noting that the company has already qualified to bid for every type of work under the new federal Drone Defence Initiative.

Also read Carney Government to Table Budget 2026 Focused on Economic Sovereignty

The budget further earmarked $2.7 billion from previously announced funding for space initiatives, creating a secondary wave of potential upside for aerospace firms. Stifel analyst Greg MacDonald identified Maritime Launch Services Inc. as a likely candidate to benefit as Canadian manufacturers prepare to produce larger rockets to help launch satellites into space. Canada has already funded smaller rockets and their associated launch pads, but Stifel analyst Greg MacDonald explained that the current expectation is that Ottawa will also fund larger vehicles and their accompanying infrastructure to support deep space missions.

Allied Gold Earnings Beat and Defense Contractors See Upgrades

Stock of the week Allied Gold Corp. gained 23 per cent after the miner updated its earnings outlook, effectively eliminating uncertainty regarding production expectations. Mohamed Sidibe, an analyst at National Bank of Canada Capital Markets, said in a note on Nov. 5 that he hiked his price target for Allied Gold to $40 from $37 and upgraded his rating to outperform from sector perform. Shares closed Friday at $32.54, while the broader consensus price target from six analysts sits at $44.77, reflecting strong institutional confidence in the company's operational trajectory.

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Allied Gold reported that it beat estimates on earnings per share and realized gold price for the third quarter, while results were inline with estimates on gold sales and production. However, costs per ounce came in higher than expected, a factor that Mohamed Sidibe, an analyst at National Bank of Canada Capital Markets, incorporated into his revised valuation. Production started at Allied's Kurmuk mine in Ethiopia, and the company announced a potential dividend and share buyback program starting in 2027, signaling a commitment to returning capital to shareholders once production stabilizes at the new facility.

Other potential defence initiative winners on Stifel's radar include Calian Group Ltd. (CGY:TSX), MDA Space Ltd. (MDA:TSX) and Telesat Canada (TSAT:TSX). Stifel said in its disclosure that it expects to receive banking service compensation from Volatus and Maritime Launch Services, indicating a deepening financial relationship between the investment bank and these government contractors. Stifel has a $1 price target on Volatus, which closed Friday at 43.5 cents, while the consensus price target for Volatus is 96 cents based on calls of seven analysts, according to Bloomberg. Stifel has a price target of 95 cents on Maritime, which closed Friday at 44.5 cents, against a higher consensus target of $1.39 based on the calls of four analysts, according to Bloomberg.

David Rosenberg Warns of Market Capitulation Risks and AI Valuations

While specific sectors benefited from government spending, broader market sentiment remained cautious amid significant volatility. The stock market pullback on Nov. 5 saw the S&P 500 index down 4.4 per cent and the Nasdaq minus 5.5 per cent, prompting some investors to call for a bottom as stocks rose Nov. 6. David Rosenberg, president of Rosenberg Research & Associates Ltd., said it is too early to make that declaration, arguing that the structural catalysts required for a sustained reversal are currently absent from the macroeconomic landscape.

David Rosenberg, president of Rosenberg Research & Associates Ltd., said in a note on Nov. 6 that it is too early to declare a market bottom, comparing the current environment to previous major routs that reversed course. In those historical instances, catalysts included the cutting rates in 2018, fiscal stimulus and Fed rates at zero per cent in 2020 and the spread of Open AI's ChatGPT, which ignited the AI investing boom. David Rosenberg, president of Rosenberg Research & Associates Ltd., noted that currently even U.S. President cannot rely on the TACO trade, defined as Trump Always Chickens Out, to send markets soaring like he did when he retreated from the Liberation Day tariff.

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David Rosenberg, president of Rosenberg Research & Associates Ltd., added that the Fed won't come to the rescue of markets and currently the AI space is exhibiting excess capacity and overly optimistic expectations for return on investment. He warned that while the impact of the technology on productivity and society lingers, as was the case with the Internet, investors who stay at the dance too long get most of their capital wiped out. This cautionary stance contrasts sharply with the sector-specific optimism driven by the new federal funding announcements.

TD Cowen and Raymond James Upgrade Consumer and Infrastructure Stocks

In the consumer and infrastructure sectors, analyst actions reflected a belief that the budget proposals would directly benefit domestic companies. TD Cowen analyst Cheryl Zhang hiked her price target for North West Company Inc. (NWC:TSX) to $65 from $63 on budget proposals to raise grocery subsidies, spend $1.6 billion on Northern infrastructure and more than $50 billion on First Nations funding over five to 10 years. Shares closed Friday at $59.46, suggesting room for growth as the company prepares to capture increased demand from these targeted federal investments.

Raymond James analyst Michael Barth also expressed confidence in the energy infrastructure sector, hiking his price target for Pembina Pipelines Corp. (PPL:TSX) to $76 from $75 on the view that the shares represent good value after a recent pullback of almost seven per cent. Shares closed Friday at $68.22, indicating that institutional investors see significant upside potential in the company's valuation following its recent decline. This adjustment highlights a divergence in analyst sentiment, with some firms focusing on short-term technical rebounds while others, like TD Cowen, analyze long-term structural benefits.

TD Cowen analyst Vince Valentini maintained his price target of $16 for Telus Corp. (T:TSX) on an impressive reduction in operating expenses. Shares closed Friday at $12.79, reflecting a market that is slowly adjusting to the company's improved efficiency metrics. These targeted upgrades across defense, resource, and utility sectors illustrate how the Budget 2026 is reshaping investor expectations, creating both opportunities for growth and risks for those overlooking the broader economic context outlined by cautious observers like David Rosenberg.