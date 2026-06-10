Marjorie Taft: A Life of Music, Teaching, and Community Spirit

The life and legacy of Marjorie Taft, a dedicated teacher, gifted pianist, and community volunteer whose joyful presence and musical talents enriched countless lives in Etobicoke and beyond.

Marjorie Taft lived a rich and multifaceted life as a teacher, musician, volunteers, and community builder. Born June 21, 1927, in Stamford, Connecticut, and passing on November 18, 2025, in Etobicoke, Ontario, at the age of 98, her story is one of passion, resilience, and joy.

From her earliest memories, music was central; her mother sang to her as an infant, and her Aunt Grace guided her small hands over piano keys. She often remarked that she could sing before she could speak.

Her teenage years were marked by hard work-waitressing at a sanitarium, shelving books at a library for 25 cents an hour, and working at a clothing store-alongside musical pursuits like playing glockenspiel in the band, where a marching mishap led to a memorable crash into a stop sign. She was a high-achieving student, elected president of the Spanish Club, and maintained her Spanish fluency throughout her life.

An avid swimmer and sun-lover, she even won a bathing beauty contest in 1948. Graduating from teacher's college with double majors in music and education, she balanced academic success with a vibrant social life, including ski trips in Maine and evenings in Manhattan. In 1955, she met William Edgar Taft, a research chemist from Winnipeg, at a ski-club fashion show where she modeled sweaters and played piano. They married in April 1956 and settled in West Nyack, New York.

Marge taught grade school part-time and gave piano lessons, hosting dinner and dance parties on weekends. Their first daughter, Karen, arrived in 1957; a decade later, while pregnant with Beverly, the family moved to Etobicoke, Ontario, so Bill could start his own business. There, Marge embraced the Royal Conservatory of Music, studying with John Coveart and practicing diligently. She earned her Teachers ARCT in 1973 and Performers ARCT in 1977, eventually teaching up to 40 piano students weekly.

While her daughters did not initially study music, she later accompanied Beverly, who became a jazz singer-a source of great pride. Marge's high standards could be demanding, but her support was unwavering. Her life was filled with tennis, church activities (choir singing, organist duties, committee work), and social gatherings.

In 1991, she began playing piano weekly at an Etobicoke seniors residence and founded "Marjorie's Chorus," which grew to 25 singers and performed at seniors homes for over 20 years, delivering 30 to 40 visits annually. A lifelong martini enthusiast, she was asked to quit drinking upon her 2015 diagnosis of mixed dementia. Even then, her wit remained; when placed on a liquid diet in the hospital, she quipped, "Will any of those liquids contain olives?

" Her decline was gradual, and she masked forgetfulness with a warm smile and a gracious "Thank you for your help. " Competitive and creative, she invented Scrabble words like "pround" (proud of being round) and "quoer" (supporting the status quo). In 2018, she became a founding volunteer for Recollectiv, a weekly music session for people with memory issues, unknowingly participating as well.

To the end, she was cheerful and charming, even flirting with the young man who delivered her oxygen tank. She faced her final days with quiet strength, smiling, holding hands, and silently expressing love and gratitude. Her story celebrates the everyday, extraordinary, unheralded lives of Canadians who have recently passed





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