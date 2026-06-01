Marilyn Monroe Would Have Turned 100 Today

Marilyn Monroe, one of Hollywood's most iconic stars, would have celebrated her 100th birthday today. Born on June 1, 1926, in Los Angeles, California, Monroe's life was a mix of glamour, fame, and personal struggles.

Marilyn Monroe , one of Hollywood 's most iconic stars, would have celebrated her 100th birthday today. Born on June 1, 1926, in Los Angeles, California, Monroe's life was a mix of glamour, fame, and personal struggles.

Her rise to stardom began in the early 1950s with roles in films such as 'The Asphalt Jungle' and 'All About Eve.

' Monroe's unique blend of vulnerability and sensuality captivated audiences, making her a beloved sex symbol of her time. Her marriage to baseball legend Joe DiMaggio was a highly publicized union, but it ultimately ended in divorce. Monroe's subsequent marriage to playwright Arthur Miller was marked by a more introspective and artistic side of her personality. Her film career continued to flourish with roles in 'The Seven Year Itch,' 'River of No Return,' and 'The Prince and the Showgirl.

' Monroe's personal struggles, including her struggles with mental health and addiction, were well-documented. Despite these challenges, she remained a beloved and enduring figure in popular culture. Monroe's legacy extends beyond her film career, with her image and persona continuing to inspire artists, designers, and musicians. Her impact on the entertainment industry and popular culture is immeasurable, and her enduring appeal is a testament to her timeless charm and talent





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