A rare Sèvres porcelain nipple bowl once owned by Marie-Antoinette fetched a record 2.9 million euros (3.1 million dollars) at auction in Paris, with part of the proceeds donated to breast cancer charity.

PARIS, France -- A rare porcelain cup in the shape of a woman's breast which once belonged to French Queen Marie-Antoinette fetched a record 2.9 million euros (US$3.1 million) at auction on Thursday.

Rare Marie-Antoinette Porcupine Cup Fetches Record Price

Complete with a moulded pink-tinged ceramic nipple, the late 18th-century masterpiece from the renowned Sèvres porcelain factory was thought lost for two centuries before its chance rediscovery in the inventory of the Meyer Gallery in Paris. The jatte-teton, meaning nipple bowl, was one of four such pieces which King Louis XVI once ordered for Marie-Antoinette's dairy creamery at the royal residence in Rambouillet, southwest of the capital.

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The Austrian-born royal was notorious for her extravagant spending, contributing to the souring of public opinion against the monarchy ahead of her execution by guillotine in October 1793 at the age of 37. Hôtel Drouot, which auctioned off the shapely china, said the 2.9-million fee was a record for a Sèvres porcelain under the hammer.

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Auction Proceeds Donated To Pink Ribbon Charity

The auctioneer, which had estimated that the nipple bowl would sell between one and two million euros, did not reveal who had managed to get their hands on the extravagant piece. Both Hôtel Drouot and the Coutau-Bégarie house, which organized the sale, decided to donate part of the auction's proceeds to the Pink Ribbon breast cancer charity.

The sale drew attention amid a busy news cycle that included a small Ontario business losing $36,000 in an email scam and a logging truck 50,000 lbs. overweight being stopped on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa. Other stories making headlines included a New Brunswick man wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant, a city staff recommendation to block demolition of a long-vacant heritage building, and Conservative demands for PM Carney's wife to testify to Parliament.

A $168 million loan guarantee was provided for First Nations' investment in an LNG pipeline, while a museum invited visitors to get sweaty while enjoying its art. In international news, Iranian activist and Oscar-nominated screenwriter Mehdi Mahmoudian was arrested in Tehran, and French and Bulgarian leaders condemned violent clashes before the Marseille-Levski game in the Europa League.

Tyson Fury's wife clarified that he has not been diagnosed with schizophrenia, and heavy rain wound down as power remained out for hundreds of thousands on the U.S. East Coast. Using a drone and a poop-sniffing dog, scientists performed health checks on endangered orcas, and Elon Musk announced plans to gift every U.S. child shares in SpaceX.