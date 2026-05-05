Marco Rubio Warns of Global Shipping Crisis as Iran Controls Strait of Hormuz

Secretary of State Marco Rubio expresses alarm over Iran's control of the Strait of Hormuz, warning of a potential global shipping crisis and the dangers of a nuclear-armed Iran. The closure of the critical shipping lane has already disrupted global trade and driven up gas prices.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed deep concern over Iran 's decision to shut down the Strait of Hormuz following the U.S. initiation of hostilities with the country.

During a White House press briefing on Tuesday, Rubio highlighted the extensive damage inflicted on Iran's military while acknowledging that the country still maintains full control over the Strait of Hormuz, a critical international shipping lane that has significantly impacted the global economy due to its closure. Rubio warned that if rogue states like Iran are allowed to claim control over international shipping lanes as a new normal, it could set a dangerous precedent.

He identified several vital shipping lanes worldwide that might follow suit, imposing tolls and disrupting global trade. The Secretary emphasized that such a scenario would be unacceptable, as it would severely affect the United States' ability to export goods through these lanes. Prior to the recent bombings, the Strait of Hormuz, a major artery for the world's oil supply, was open.

However, Iran has now blocked the strait and is charging exorbitant tolls for ships to pass through. Rubio stressed that allowing any country to claim ownership of international shipping lanes and charge for their use would be a norm that the U.S. could never accept. A conceptual map illustrating the disrupted shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz in 2026 underscores the strategic importance of the region.

The visualization highlights reduced vessel movement, clustered tankers, and constrained transit routes between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman amid heightened geopolitical tensions. The map conveys themes of energy security, global trade vulnerability, supply chain disruption, and maritime risk, making it ideal for editorial use covering geopolitics, oil markets, international trade, and crisis impact on global shipping networks. Despite Iran's claims of control, two U.S. commercial ships and American destroyers have safely transited the strait, according to Hegseth.

As of Tuesday, traffic in the strait remains a fraction of what it was before the war began. Rubio also warned that if Iran were to acquire a nuclear weapon, the situation would be far worse. He stated that a nuclear-armed Iran could close the Strait of Hormuz and drive gas prices to as high as $9 a gallon, with no recourse for the international community.

Even without a nuclear weapon, Iran appears to be acting with impunity in the strait. Addressing rising gas prices in the U.S., Rubio assured Americans that the situation is not as dire as in other countries, attributing the price hikes to global events driven by the U.S





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Marco Rubio Strait Of Hormuz Iran Global Shipping Nuclear Weapons

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