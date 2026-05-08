Marco Rubio’s Diplomatic Mission to Italy and the Vatican Aims to Mend U.S.-European Tensions

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio wrapped up a two-day visit to Italy and the Vatican, seeking to repair strained relations with European allies amid ongoing disputes over the U.S.-Israeli conflict in Iran. Italian officials emphasized the importance of trans-Atlantic cooperation, while Rubio’s meetings with Pope Leo and Vatican leaders underscored efforts to promote peace and security in the Middle East.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio concluded a two-day diplomatic mission in Italy and the Vatican, aiming to mend strained relations between the United States and its European allies following weeks of tensions over the U.S.-Israeli conflict in Iran.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani emphasized the mutual dependence between Europe and the U.S., stating that both regions need each other for stability and cooperation. Tajani expressed hope that Rubio’s visit would help ease tensions, particularly regarding the Iran war and its spillover into Lebanon, as well as the situations in Venezuela and Cuba.

The discussions also touched on the importance of U.S. military presence in Europe to reinforce NATO, a point of contention given President Donald Trump’s threats to withdraw troops from Germany, Italy, and Spain over their opposition to the war. Rubio’s meetings with Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni and Vatican officials, including Pope Leo XIV, underscored efforts to promote peace and maritime security in the Middle East.

However, the visit comes amid ongoing disputes between the U.S. and Italy, with Meloni criticizing the U.S.-Israeli bombing as illegal and Trump accusing her of lacking courage. The strained relationship has raised concerns about NATO’s posture in southern Europe, as Italy serves as a key logistics hub for U.S. and allied operations. Defense cooperation was further tested when Italy declined to allow U.S. bombers bound for the Middle East to land at Sigonella base without parliamentary approval, citing constitutional constraints.

Meloni and Tajani have consistently opposed Italy’s involvement in the Iran conflict, insisting that any use of Italian bases for offensive operations must be approved by Parliament, where opposition to the war is strong. The economic implications of the conflict are also significant for Italy, with the closure of the Strait of Hormuz driving up energy costs and U.S. tariff threats posing risks to Italy’s export-driven economy.

Meloni, who has positioned herself as a bridge between Washington and Europe, faces domestic political challenges, including a recent referendum defeat and growing opposition to the war. Despite these tensions, Rubio’s meetings with Vatican officials, including a 2.5-hour discussion with Pope Leo and Cardinal Pietro Parolin, reaffirmed the strong bilateral ties between the U.S. and the Holy See, focusing on efforts to achieve lasting peace in the Middle East and other shared interests





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