March of Dimes Canada officially changes its name to Disability Can to better reflect its 75-year evolution and modern mission serving thousands annually.

March of Dimes Canada has officially rebranded itself as Disability Can, marking a significant shift in the identity of one of the country's most recognized charitable organizations. This structural change was announced in a press release that outlines the charity's commitment to aligning its public name with its contemporary operational reality and inclusive mission.

Disability Can Reflects 75 Years Of Evolution

The organization states that the new name, Disability Can, is designed to better represent how the entity has evolved over its 75-year history. The charity explains that the updated title will facilitate easier discovery of the programs and services it provides to individuals living with disabilities. This strategic rename aims to remove ambiguity and ensure that the people who need support can locate these resources without confusion.

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From Polio Research To Modern Disability Support

March of Dimes Canada was originally established in 1951 as a direct response to the public health threat posed by polio. During its early decades, the charity focused heavily on raising essential funds for vaccine research and providing assistance to individuals who had contracted the virus. The original name was a reference to a grassroots campaign led by mothers seeking to raise money for polio-related causes, a historical context that no longer reflects the organization's current scope.

Today, the operational footprint of Disability Can is vastly different from its mid-century origins. The organization now employs more than 2,500 staff members and utilizes the support of 550 volunteers. Together, this workforce serves more than 30,000 people each year, indicating a massive expansion in both capacity and the diversity of needs addressed by the charity.

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Len Baker Highlights Modern Disability Understanding

Len Baker, who serves as the president and chief executive officer of Disability Can, emphasized that the decision to rebrand was not made in isolation. He stated that the choice came directly from listening to the voices of people with disabilities. According to Baker, the new name reflects a modern understanding of disability that clearly articulates who the organization is and what it does.

Baker provided a specific statement regarding the philosophy behind the rebrand. He noted that the new identity expresses a fundamental truth that the organization has always recognized: disability does not limit what people can achieve. Instead, he argued that it is the barriers present in society that restrict potential, a perspective that the new name is intended to help dismantle.

Impact On Services And Future Operations

This rebranding effort coincides with the organization's ongoing work to support a large and diverse population of Canadians. By shedding the historical nomenclature associated with polio, Disability Can positions itself to better serve the thousands of individuals who rely on its services for daily support and advocacy. The change underscores a commitment to moving away from historical medical models toward a more modern, societal view of disability.

The rebranding was reported by Kaitlyn McGrath for The Canadian Press. The report was first published on November 17, 2026, documenting this pivotal moment in the history of Canadian charitable infrastructure. The organization continues to operate under its new identity as it moves forward with its expanded mission.