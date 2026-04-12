Marcelo Flores Injured: Adds to Canadian National Team Injury Woes

Canadian national team forward Marcelo Flores has suffered a myofascial tear in his left leg, according to his club team Tigres UANL. This injury adds to a growing list of injury concerns for the Canadian national team, with several other key players also sidelined. The recovery timeline for Flores remains uncertain pending further assessment.

Tigres UANL, the Liga MX club of Canadian national forward Marcelo Flores , announced on Saturday that the player has sustained a myofascial tear in his left leg. The club's official announcement did not specify the grade of the tear, leaving the potential recovery timeline uncertain.

However, depending on the severity, a higher-grade tear could sideline Flores for a period ranging from three to six weeks, according to reports from OneSoccer.<\/p>

This injury comes at a particularly inopportune time for Flores, as he was likely being considered for a depth role in the Canadian national team's forward line for the upcoming June matches. The exact impact on his availability for selection remains unclear pending further assessment by the club's medical staff and subsequent updates. The Canadian national team's coaching staff will undoubtedly be monitoring his progress closely, hoping for a swift and complete recovery.<\/p>

The team is already facing injury concerns with several other key players. The injury to Flores adds to a growing list of concerns for the Canadian national team. As TSN's Steven Caldwell pointed out, Ralph Priso and Joel Waterman are also currently dealing with injuries, raising significant doubts about their availability for the World Cup in June. The situation necessitates careful management of player fitness and rehabilitation to ensure the squad is as strong as possible when the time comes.<\/p>

These injuries, coupled with the recent injury concerns for Flores, have put the spotlight on the need for a deep squad capable of weathering the inevitable challenges of the international game. Canada's defensive depth specifically is facing a real test. The news comes after a challenging week for Canadian players. The national team is keen on having its best players fit and ready to play, and these recent setbacks could be a concern for the team's chances.<\/p>

With the World Cup approaching, the team's management will be looking for solutions to reinforce the squad and explore its options in light of the number of injuries that its top players are sustaining.The injury situation for the Canadian national team extends beyond just these recent setbacks. The team's defensive ranks, in particular, are feeling the strain. Along with Priso and Waterman, Sam Adekugbe, Moise Bambito, Alistair Johnston, and Alfie Jones are also nursing injuries.<\/p>

In addition to the defenders, Stephen Eustaquio and Promise David are also currently dealing with their own injury issues. While this list of injuries is a concern, there are some positive developments elsewhere in the squad. Alphonso Davies, a superstar midfielder who has been battling leg injuries throughout the 2026 calendar year, returned to action for Bayern Munich on April 4th. Similarly, Jacob Shaffelburg has also returned from a groin injury for LAFC earlier this month.<\/p>

This mixed bag of news highlights the inherent volatility of player availability in professional sports. The team is constantly reevaluating its roster and strategizing accordingly. The team's medical staff will be working closely with the injured players to help them get back on the field. The coach is expected to closely monitor the player's recovery and rehabilitation to be able to make an informed decision on their availability for the team's upcoming matches.<\/p>





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