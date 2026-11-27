Marcel Colomb First Nation in northern Manitoba declared a state of emergency after its drinking water developed a sulphur smell and people became ill. The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs is calling for an immediate federal response as six Manitoba First Nations remain under long-term drinking water advisories.

A First Nation in northern Manitoba has declared a state of emergency over unsafe drinking water after residents became ill. The Marcel Colomb First Nation made the declaration as its drinking water took on a sulphur smell over the past week, the community said.

Manitoba First Nations Water Advisory

People in the community have become sick as a result of the water quality issue, according to the First Nation. The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs said it stands with Marcel Colomb First Nation and is calling on the federal government to respond immediately. Grand Chief Kyra Wilson said citizens of Marcel Colomb should not have to live with uncertainty over the safety of their water. Wilson added that the situation reflects a broader problem affecting First Nations in the province.

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Indigenous Services Canada has confirmed that six First Nation communities in Manitoba continue to face long-term drinking water advisories, she said. The state of emergency was declared after the water developed a sulphur smell over the past week and people became ill. The community is located in northern Manitoba. The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs is urging the federal government to act quickly.

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The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs says it stands with the First Nation and is calling on the federal government to immediately respond. Wilson said the citizens of Marcel Colomb should not have to live with uncertainty over the safety of their water. She said the situation is part of a larger problem, pointing to the six First Nation communities in Manitoba still under long-term drinking water advisories.

Federal Response to Water Emergency

The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs has said it supports Marcel Colomb First Nation and wants an immediate federal response to the emergency. A glass of water symbolizing black water was held by a participant during a media scrum about Bill C-37, the First Nations Clean Water Act, in the Foyer of the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, Oct. 9, 2026.

The image, taken by THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang, has been used in coverage related to First Nations water issues. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2026.