The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed defenceman Alexander Bilecki to a three-year entry-level deal after drafting him 60th overall in 2026. Bilecki has 28 points in 24 games with the Kitchener Rangers this season.

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed defenceman Alexander Bilecki to a three-year, entry-level contract, the NHL club announced Friday. The team selected the 18-year-old from Mississauga, Ont.

Alexander Bilecki Drafted by Toronto Maple Leafs

, in the second round, 60th overall, at the 2026 NHL draft. Bilecki has 28 points (five goals, 23 assists) through 24 games this season with the Ontario Hockey League's Kitchener Rangers. His 23 assists are tied for the league lead among OHL defencemen and rank third overall among all skaters. The six-foot-two, 180-pound blueliner is a left-shot defenceman who has been a key contributor for Kitchener.

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He registered nine goals and 29 points in 66 games last season, helping the Rangers to the second best record in the OHL. Bilecki then added two goals and nine assists in 18 playoff games last season as the Rangers won the OHL championship. He added three assists in four games to help Kitchener win the Memorial Cup, defeating the Everett Silvertips in the final to claim the franchise's third Memorial Cup title.

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Over 135 games in three OHL seasons with Kitchener, Bilecki has accumulated 17 goals and 54 assists. His development has been closely watched by the Maple Leafs since they drafted him in 2026. The Maple Leafs sit seventh in the Atlantic Division with a 10-14-3 record this season. They are eight points behind the Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers for the final playoff spots in the Eastern Conference.

Contract Begins in 2027-28 Season

Toronto hopes Bilecki can develop into a reliable NHL defenceman. His offensive production and two-way play in Kitchener have made him one of the team's top prospects. The signing was announced by agent Dan Milstein on Friday. The entry-level contract will begin in the 2027-28 season, though Bilecki could still see time with the Rangers or the AHL's Toronto Marlies.

Bilecki's 23 assists this season demonstrate his playmaking ability from the blue line. He has been a catalyst for the Rangers' attack, often quarterbacking the power play. Kitchener has benefited from his steady presence. His plus-minus and ice time have increased as he has taken on a larger role.

The Maple Leafs continue to build for the future while trying to remain competitive in the present. Signing Bilecki locks up a promising young talent on an affordable entry-level deal. The contract carries a cap hit that is standard for a second-round pick. It gives Toronto flexibility as they manage their roster and salary cap.

Bilecki Reports to Training Camp Next Season

Bilecki will report to Maple Leafs training camp next season. He will look to impress coaches and earn a spot on the NHL roster in the coming years. For now, he remains focused on his current season with Kitchener. The Rangers are aiming for another deep playoff run and a second consecutive Memorial Cup appearance.

Bilecki's journey from Mississauga to the OHL and now to an NHL contract is a testament to his hard work. He becomes the latest prospect to sign with Toronto as the organization restocks its pipeline. The Maple Leafs' scouting staff identified Bilecki as a player with high hockey IQ and a strong work ethic. His size and skill set project well for the professional game.

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Toronto fans can expect to see Bilecki in development camp and possibly preseason action. He will continue to refine his defensive zone coverage and physical play. With the signing, the Maple Leafs have secured a key piece of their future blue line. Bilecki joins a growing group of young defencemen in the system.

The team's current struggles in the standings make prospect development even more important. Toronto sits eight points out of a playoff spot and will need to string together wins to climb back into contention. Bilecki's success at the junior level offers hope for the future. His Memorial Cup experience and OHL championship pedigree are valuable assets.

The three-year entry-level contract is the maximum allowed for a player of his age and experience. It ensures the Maple Leafs control his rights for the foreseeable future. As Bilecki continues to grow and develop, he will be monitored closely by Toronto's player development staff. The organization believes he has the potential to become an impact player.

For now, the focus is on finishing the season strong with Kitchener. Bilecki will then turn his attention to preparing for his first professional training camp. The Maple Leafs' announcement on Friday was met with approval from fans and analysts. It is a low-risk move that could pay dividends down the road.

Bilecki's story is just beginning, and Toronto hopes it will include many successful seasons in the NHL.