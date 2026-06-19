Maple Leafs Rumours: Gudas Likely to Sign Two- or Three-Year Deal, Raddysh to Become Highest-Paid Defenceman

The NHL off-season is heating up, and TSN.ca has the latest news and rumours. Gudas is likely to sign a two- or three-year contract this summer with an average annual value north of $4 million. Raddysh will become the Maple Leafs highest-paid defenceman as his new contract will carry an average annual value north of $8 million.

Dreger on Hellebuyck : I think that there's a sense, clear indication, that he wouldn't mind a change. Free Agent Frenzy on July 1 continues to draw closer and TSN.ca keeps you up to date with all the latest news and rumours as the NHL off-season heats up.

Weekes adds that Gudas is likely to sign a two- or three-year contract this summer with an average annual value north of $4 million. He only appeared in one playoff game due to injury as the Ducks were eliminated in the second round. Gudas' hit on Matthews in March had a major impact on the Maple Leafs as none of the other four players on the ice took action in the immediate aftermath. Toronto's longest-tenured player, said after the game.

It's a dirty hit. I didn't understand how bad he got him in the moment, but I take full responsibility for not being the first one in there or being in there quicker to respond. Myself and the other people on the ice have to take responsibility for not being in there earlier and I certainly do, but we came out in the third and played hard.

Rielly's future in Toronto is murky at best, with TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reporting earlier this week that more likely than not, the veteran will be traded this summer. Domi's status is also unknown as he remains sidelined indefinitely following complications from an off-season surgery.

New Maple Leafs general manager John Chayka is hard at work in making changes to the team's blueline, making trades to acquire Raddysh, who is coming over in a sign-and-trade deal, will become the Maple Leafs highest-paid defenceman as his new contract will carry an average annual value north of $8 million. The Prague, Czechia native represented his country at Milano Cortina 2026, appearing in five games in an eighth-place finish.

He also represented his country at The Winter Olympics in 2014 in a sixth-place finish. Reports that there is a willingness within the organization to bring back Montembeault and have him play out the final year of his contract. Montembeault, 29, had a 10-8-4 record last season with an .872 save percentage and 3.43 goals-against average. He did not appear in the Canadiens' playoff run to the Eastern Conference Final.

The 6-foot-3 netminder is entering the final season of a three-year, $9.45 million contract that carries an annual cap hit of $3.15 million. Basu reports that no contract talks have taken place and the Canadiens are not opposed to giving the qualifying offer, with the one-year term mitigating any risk for the team. He added four goals and five points in 19 playoff games before the Canadiens were eliminated in the Eastern Conference Final.

In July of 2022 in exchange for two draft picks and has struggled to stay in the Canadiens' lineup during his four-season tenure, never appearing in more than 58 games. The 6-foot-4 centre is coming off a four-year, $13.45 million contract that carried a cap hit of $3.36 million. Drafted third overall by the Blackhawks in 2019, Dach has 51 goals and 136 points in 306 career games split between the Blackhawks and Canadiens.

Missed the playoffs this spring after three straight trips to the Stanley Cup Final, which earned the team two rings. It appears the team could be in store for a major upgrade this summer, but where in the lineup it comes is unclear.

The Panthers were listed on His musing comes as he reports that there is no update on the contract talks between the Panther and pending unrestricted free agent LeBrun admits the price might be too rich for the Panthers to make a deal for Hellebuyck, but the team has limited options in net if Bobrovsky walks away on the open market. The Panthers own the ninth overall pick in this month's draft and then are without a pick in the first round of both the 2027 and 2028 drafts, leaving the team short on potential trade fodder.

Who served as Bobrovsky's backup this season, is also a pending UFA and the options on the free-agent market aren't overly promising for the Panthers, who are looking to leap back into the playoffs next season. Bobrovsky was the top-ranked netminder on the initial TSN Top 30 pending free agents list, coming in at No. 4 overall.

In terms of making a play for Hellebuyck, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reported earlier this week that the Jets are willing to listen on the netminder, though the price will be steep. Season Dreger explained. So the Jets are listening, and then you look at the needs that Winnipeg has. They very much want a No. 2 centre.

They'd like to add a depth centre, like a fourth-line centre. They'd like to look at their blueline. And if they trade The unrestricted free agent market is so thin right now, and history tells us that Winnipeg struggles in making big trades because it's hard to lure players with trade protection to Winnipe





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