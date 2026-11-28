The Toronto Maple Leafs placed defenceman Chris Tanev on injured reserve after he suffered a lower-body injury in a collision with Boston's Mark Kastelic, and activated defenceman Nick Blankenburg from injured reserve.

The Toronto Maple Leafs have placed defenceman Chris Tanev on the injured reserve list, it was announced Saturday morning. Defenceman Nick Blankenburg has been activated from injured reserve.

Tanev left Friday afternoon's game against the Bruins in the second period with a lower-body injury suffered in a collision with Boston's Mark Kastelic behind the Toronto net. He struggled to get up and required assistance from training staff to get off the ice and into the dressing room. Tanev played 7:53 before departing in Toronto's 3-1 victory.

Also read Morgan Rielly scores twice as Maple Leafs beat Bruins 3-1, Pastrnak and Tanev injured

Leafs Coach Hiller Comments on Chris Tanev Injury

"I just feel really bad for him. He's obviously missed quite a bit of hockey over the last couple years and he loves to play," Leafs head coach Jim Hiller told reporters on Friday. The veteran defenceman was already scheduled to miss the Maple Leafs' back-to-back Saturday in Pittsburgh against the Penguins due to scheduled load management. He missed time earlier this season due to an upper-body ailment and played in just 11 games last season.

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Tanev has one goal and one assist in 16 games so far in 2026-27. He is averaging 17:30 of ice time per game. The Maple Leafs have won two in a row and after Saturday's matchup in Pittsburgh, they will be back in action Monday night at home against the Philadelphia Flyers. The team will continue to monitor Tanev's status while he recovers from the lower-body injury.

The placement on injured reserve means Tanev will be unavailable for a minimum period, adding to a season already disrupted by health issues. His absence creates an immediate opportunity on the blue line for other defencemen, including Blankenburg, who returns after his own stint on injured reserve. Toronto's win over Boston came despite losing Tanev early, and the club now turns its attention to a quick road trip before returning home.

Maple Leafs Defensive Depth Tested in Pittsburgh

The back-to-back in Pittsburgh was already set to test the Leafs' defensive depth, and Tanev's injury makes that challenge even greater. The Maple Leafs have not provided a specific timeline for Tanev's return. Head coach Jim Hiller's comments reflected concern for a player who has battled to stay in the lineup, noting how much Tanev enjoys competing. The team is expected to provide further updates as his recovery progresses.

Tanev's 17:30 average ice time underscores his role as a regular part of the Toronto defence corps when healthy. In 16 games this season he has contributed one goal and one assist, while his veteran presence has been valued on a blue line that has dealt with several injuries. Friday's collision behind the Toronto net immediately raised concerns.

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Tanev needed help from training staff to leave the ice, and the team quickly ruled him out for the remainder of the game. The 3-1 victory over Boston extended Toronto's winning streak to two games, but the focus afterward shifted to Tanev's condition. Blankenburg's activation from injured reserve gives the Maple Leafs another option as they manage a crowded and banged-up defence.

Blankenburg Returns as Maple Leafs Face Penguins

His return could help offset the loss of Tanev in the short term, beginning with the Saturday game in Pittsburgh. After facing the Penguins, Toronto will return home for a Monday night matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers. The Leafs will look to keep their winning streak going while adjusting to Tanev's absence and integrating Blankenburg back into the lineup. The organization is likely to rely on its depth and defensive structure as it waits for Tanev to heal.

His history of missing time in recent seasons makes the latest injury especially frustrating for both the player and the team, but the immediate priority is his recovery and a possible return later in the schedule. Toronto's training staff and medical team will continue to evaluate Tanev. Until he is cleared to return, the Maple Leafs will proceed with the players available and hope the lower-body injury does not keep him out for an extended period.